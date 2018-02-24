Thompson sets up all-Aussie tennis final

Jordan Thompson has produced a brilliant comeback to set up an all-Australian final in the ATP Challenger tournament in Kyoto, Japan.

The 23-year-old overcame German Tim Puetz 3-6 7-5 6-4 in a two-hour, two-minute semi-final on Saturday.

He will face off for the title against John Millman on Sunday in a battle of the top two seeds.

Millman, 28, eased past Australian teenager Blake Ellis for a 6-3 6-4 win in 72 minutes.

Thompson is on a nine-match winning streak and is bidding for a second title in two weeks after taking out the Chennai Challenger tournament.

The run of form is a strong turnaround from being dropped by Lleyton Hewitt for Australia's Davis Cup clash with Germany, where Puetz featured in the doubles.

For Millman it will be his third Kyoto final -- he won in 2013 and fell short in 2015 -- and his second consecutive Challenger final against a countryman.

He defeated Andrew Whittington in straight sets at the Hua Hin final in November.

Meanwhile, Millman's 19-year-old opponent will take heart from the best week of his short professional career.

Ellis, competing in just his fourth Challenger tournament, came through qualifying in Kyoto and went on to defeat two top-200 players.

Elsewhere in Australian tennis, Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew from Saturday's semi-final at the Challenger tournament in Morelos, Mexico.

The 21-year-old strung together three strong wins but rolled his ankle late in Friday's quarter-final triumph.

He opted to rest up after accepting a wildcard into next week's high-profile Acapulco tournament featuring world No.2 Rafael Nadal.