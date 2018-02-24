Seven-time champ Federer pulls out of Dubai event

Next week's ATP Dubai Championships will be without drawcard Roger Federer after officials confirmed on Friday the world No.1 would miss the event.

Federer had earlier dropped a hint of his plans by tweeting that he would attend the Laureus awards next Tuesday in Monte Carlo, where he is a nominee.

Dubai tournament director Salah Talhak informed local media of the 36-year-old Federer's decision to skip the event, which he has won seven times in the city where he does some of his training.

"I was informed by his agent that he wants to first spend time with his four children and wife Mirka," Talhak said.

The tournament boss also said Federer's management had said the new world No.1 is concentrating on repeating his back-to-back 2017 Masters 1000 title sweep in Indian Wells and Miami in March.

The fourth wildcard in Dubai was given to Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert after Federer turned it down.

"I understand and I believe whatever's good for him is good for us. You can't really push him more," Talhak told Sport 360.

"Had he not won [last weekend] in Rotterdam he would have definitely come here.

"He's so classy and has done well for the game, has done well for Dubai. He's a legend.

"In fact he has conveyed his willingness to come and play in Dubai next year."

Federer has claimed his seven Dubai titles from 13 appearances, losing last year in the second round.

The Swiss is in no immediate danger of losing his top ATP ranking, even if rival Rafael Nadal were to win the title in Acapulco next week after he returns from an Australian Open thigh injury.

The Spaniard trails Federer by 100 points, with the Swiss set to lose 45 from Dubai, 2017.

Federer is due to play at the Match for Africa 5 charity event in California before the start of Indian Wells in a fortnight.

Without Federer, the Dubai field is painfully weak, headed by Rotterdam finalist Grigor Dimitrov and France's Lucas Pouille.