Settlement reached in Bouchard court case

Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard has reached a settlement with the US Tennis Association in her lawsuit after a fall at the 2015 US Open resulted in her withdrawal and a concussion, lawyers said on Friday.

The terms of the settlement were confidential.

"My client Genie and I are very pleased with the settlement," Bouchard's lawyer, Benedict Morelli, said in an email to Reuters.

"Genie was vindicated yesterday with the verdict and now can put the case behind her. She can just focus on her game."

A New York jury decided on Thursday that USTA should pay 75 per cent of the damages owed to Bouchard but also found the tennis player bore contributory negligence of 25 per cent.

Alan Kaminsky, a lawyer for USTA, said he was also glad a settlement could be reached.

"I am very pleased that the USTA and Ms. Bouchard have resolved their differences and my clients wish Ms Bouchard all the very best," Kaminsky said in an email.

Bouchard, a former world No.5 and Wimbledon finalist, had sued US tennis's governing body after she slipped and fell in a training room.

She was seeking damages for her physical and emotional suffering as well as lost earnings both on and off the court after not playing a complete match for the remainder of 2015.

A jury found Bouchard was partially at fault for what happened. It determined the USTA was 75 per cent to blame and Bouchard was 25 per cent responsible.

Bouchard, 23, had just played in a mixed doubles match when she returned to the locker room at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Queens shortly after 10 pm. Minutes later, she fell on the tile floor of a physiotherapy room inside the locker room.

She sued the USTA for unspecified damages.

Bouchard told a jury in federal court in Brooklyn she had taken two steps into the training area en route to take an ice bath when she lost her footing "and hit the back of my head on the floor." She recalled being in "shock" as she found herself "staring at the ceiling."

She testified she also felt a burning sensation on her skin from what her lawyers say was a powerful cleaning solution left on the floor.

Bouchard, once ranked No. 5 in the world and a Wimbledon finalist in 2014, testified it was the USTA's negligence that led to her slip and fall and the resulting injuries.

She said she was forced to withdraw from the US Open, where she was still in contention in singles and doubles, and from subsequent tournaments in China and Japan.

Bouchard, now ranked No. 116, said she hasn't been the same player since she fell in the locker room.

She has not gone past the third round at a grand slam in her past nine attempts.