Wawrinka suffers another injury setback

Tomic woes continue in disappointing comeback loss

AFP /

Stan Wawrinka's troubled comeback from a six-month injury layoff suffered another setback Thursday when he was forced to quit his second-round match in Marseille against world No.193 Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

The 32-year-old, a winner of three grand slam titles, was 6-4 1-1 down to the qualifier when he retired.

Swiss star Wawrinka, now down at No.13 in the rankings, missed the last six months of the 2017 season after undergoing knee surgery.

Stan Wawrinka. Pic: Getty

He has endured a traumatic start to 2018, losing in the second round of the Australian Open to unheralded Tennys Sandgren of the United States.

After making the semi-finals in Sofia, he then slumped to an embarrassing defeat to Dutch world No.259 Tallon Griekspoor in Rotterdam last week.

