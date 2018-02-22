News

'Oh my God, it burns': Bouchard suing USTA

AAP /

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has taken the witness stand at a New York City trial to accuse the United States Tennis Association of negligence that led to her slipping on a locker room floor and hurting her head.

Bouchard testified Wednesday a wet floor caused her to slip and fall inside a locker room at the 2015 US Open.

The wetness came from a chemical cleaning spray that reacted poorly with her skin.

“I screamed, ‘Oh my God, it burns!’” Bouchard testified of slipping over and landing on her bare back.

“I was wearing a sports bra … my back was on the floor,” she told a jury.

“It was all over me,” she said of the chemicals.

Her lawsuit contends the USTA should have done more to warn her the area had just been cleaned.

The defence says she shouldn't have entered without being accompanied by tournament personnel.

The lawsuit says the fall left Bouchard with a concussion and "serious head injury."

Bouchard says she was forced to withdraw from the US Open and tournaments in China and Japan. She's seeking unspecified damages.

The 23-year-old Canadian player is ranked 116th in the world.

Though her tennis career has stalled her modelling career has taken off again after recently featuring in the swimsuit edition of sports illustrated.

She has also been in the news over whether she is actually dating a random Twitter fan she took to the Super Bowl.

