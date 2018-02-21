Kokkinakis wins in latest return from injury

Thanasi Kokkinakis has kicked off another return from injury with a win in Mexico amid some positive news for the luckless Australian.

The 21-year-old suffered a pec issue in his first-round loss at the Australian Open in January in what was his first match since August 2017.

Back on court in the opening round of an ATP Challenger tournament in Cuernavaca, Mexico, Kokkinakis defeated Spaniard Carlos Boluda-Purkiss 6-2 7-6 (7-4) in one hour and 26 minutes.

The No.6 seed sent down nine aces and won 84 per cent of points on his first serve as he progressed to the second round of the US$50,000 event.

And in a big boost for the world No.215, Kokkinakis has received a wildcard into the Acapulco hard-court tournament for his first appearance on the ATP world tour since reaching the final in Los Cabos in August last year.

He will join world No.2 Rafael Nadal -- who is slated to make a return from his own injury suffered in Melbourne -- and Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic in next week's event.

It remains to be seen if Nick Kyrgios will be fit to appear in the tournament as he continues to recover from an injured right elbow.

Kokkinakis has suffered shoulder, pec and groin injuries but showed his potential with wins over Milos Raonic and Tomas Berdych in 2017.

Other potential opponents in Acapulco include Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Jack Sock, Juan Martin Del Potro and Australian Open surprise packet Hyeon Chung.

Meanwhile, wayward Australian Bernard Tomic says he will make his own comeback on the second-string Challenger tour in the coming weeks.

The world No.168, who lost in the final round of Australian Open qualifying and then appeared on a reality TV show, still hopes to compete in the French Open.

"I feel like having wasted that last year (2017) made me wake up that I need to get back where I belong and maybe push to become a top-five, top-eight player," he said.

