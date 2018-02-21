News

'I don't know how much more I've got left'

Tomic admits he wasted an entire year

AAP

Bernard Tomic admits he wasted 2017 as he heads back to Europe to restart his career-long quest to be among the world's best five players.

After a brief stint on reality TV, the controversial tennis star has been training on the Gold Coast before he departs this week for the second-tier ATP Challenger circuit.

"I feel like having wasted that last year made me wake up that I need to get back where I belong and maybe push to become a top-five, top-eight player," the world No.168 told a News Corp podcast.

The 25-year-old hopes he can string some wins together in the lesser tournaments before rejoining the ATP Tour in early April at Morocco's Grand Prix Hassan II and testing himself in Monte Carlo Masters qualifying.

Tomic says he wasted all of 2017. Pic: Getty

Unless he has some outstanding results at those tournaments, he'll be forced to enter the French Open through qualifying.

He faces an uphill battle to make the main draw of the clay court Grand Slam, having only won three matches in eight appearances at Roland Garros.

None of the wins were against higher-ranked players.

His last stint outside the top 100, due to hip surgery, came in mid-2014 before Tomic played career-best tennis to finish 2015 inside the top-20.

"Now is a little bit different but I'm ready to challenge myself and hopefully in the next year I can be well inside the top 30," he said.

"But I'm going to have to work hard."

