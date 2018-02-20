Fognini drops racquet on set point, remarkably still wins

Fabio Fognini has lucked out on set point with one of the most remarkable racquet drops and pick-ups in tennis.

The Italian fifth seed had trailed Thomas Bellucci 0-4 in the second set of their first-round match in Rio before putting himself back in with a shot at victory.

Fognini sent down the serve to his Brazilian opponent but before the ball was even over the net, his racquet had fallen out of his right hand and bounced up to shoulder height off the red clay.

He was lucky it all happened quickly, too.

Somehow, Fognini had the racquet back in his hand before Bellucci had even connected with his return.

He sent a two-handed backhand back over the net before settling to win the set with an two-handed backhand overhead volley.

Fognini must have felt the match turn in his favour after that point as he dominated the third set to win the match 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 6-2 in two hours and 50 minutes.

The 30-year-old reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in January.

He lost a fiery match to Czech veteran Tomas Berdych in straight sets.