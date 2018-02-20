News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'I don't know how much more I've got left'
'I don't know how much more I've got left'

Fognini drops racquet on set point, remarkably still wins

7Sport /

Fabio Fognini has lucked out on set point with one of the most remarkable racquet drops and pick-ups in tennis.

Federer's classy speech after loss
0:20

Federer's classy speech after loss
Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
1:02

Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
Federer burns Chung with superb lob
0:26

Federer burns Chung with superb lob
Will Ferrell commentates Federer match
1:00

Will Ferrell commentates Federer match
Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
0:43

Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
Federer wins 'point of the day'
0:48

Federer wins 'point of the day'
Kyrgios honoured to be named for Team World
0:54

Kyrgios honoured to be named for Team World
Navratilova reveals shocking pay disparity at BBC
1:01

Navratilova reveals shocking pay disparity at BBC
North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines on draft process: It's grueling, but it's a blessing
3:18

North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines on draft process: It's grueling, but it's a blessing
North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb on NC State's pro day: 'It's a lot more intense here'
4:19

North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb talks about working with Bill Belichick at NC State's pro day
Michael Vick career highlights | NFL Legends
13:54

Michael Vick career highlights | NFL Legends
North Carolina State defensive tackle B.J. Hill on his pro day: I came out and competed, but I had fun with it
1:48

North Carolina State defensive tackle B.J. Hill on his pro day: 'It was pretty tough' but we had fun with it
 

The Italian fifth seed had trailed Thomas Bellucci 0-4 in the second set of their first-round match in Rio before putting himself back in with a shot at victory.

Fognini sent down the serve to his Brazilian opponent but before the ball was even over the net, his racquet had fallen out of his right hand and bounced up to shoulder height off the red clay.

He was lucky it all happened quickly, too.

Somehow, Fognini had the racquet back in his hand before Bellucci had even connected with his return.

Talk about luck. Pic: Getty

He sent a two-handed backhand back over the net before settling to win the set with an two-handed backhand overhead volley.

Fognini must have felt the match turn in his favour after that point as he dominated the third set to win the match 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 6-2 in two hours and 50 minutes.

The 30-year-old reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in January.

He lost a fiery match to Czech veteran Tomas Berdych in straight sets.

Back To Top