News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'I don't know how much more I've got left'
'I don't know how much more I've got left'

Thompson ends long drought to win Chennai title

Glenn Valencich
Glenn Valencich
7Sport /

Jordan Thompson has hit form to end a long-running drought and claim an ATP Challenger title in Chennai on Saturday.

Federer's classy speech after loss
0:20

Federer's classy speech after loss
Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
1:02

Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
Federer burns Chung with superb lob
0:26

Federer burns Chung with superb lob
Will Ferrell commentates Federer match
1:00

Will Ferrell commentates Federer match
Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
0:43

Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
Federer wins 'point of the day'
0:48

Federer wins 'point of the day'
Kyrgios honoured to be named for Team World
0:54

Kyrgios honoured to be named for Team World
Navratilova reveals shocking pay disparity at BBC
1:01

Navratilova reveals shocking pay disparity at BBC
North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines on draft process: It's grueling, but it's a blessing
3:18

North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines on draft process: It's grueling, but it's a blessing
North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb on NC State's pro day: 'It's a lot more intense here'
4:19

North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb talks about working with Bill Belichick at NC State's pro day
Michael Vick career highlights | NFL Legends
13:54

Michael Vick career highlights | NFL Legends
North Carolina State defensive tackle B.J. Hill on his pro day: I came out and competed, but I had fun with it
1:48

North Carolina State defensive tackle B.J. Hill on his pro day: 'It was pretty tough' but we had fun with it
 

The Australian struggled in his home summer of tennis, losing in the first round in Brisbane and Sydney and at the Australian Open.

The world No.107 was subsequently dropped from the Davis Cup team by Lleyton Hewitt, who opted to hand a debut to teenager Alex De Minaur and pair Matthew Ebden with John Peers in the doubles.

But the top seed Thompson turned it around in India, never dropping a set on his way to the final.

He won the championship and a US$7200 prize with a 7-5 3-6 7-5 defeat of home hope Yuki Bhambri in two hours and 37 minutes.

Bhambri, the second seed, held a match point in the third set but Thompson's serve came up big at the right time after he recorded seven double faults across the first two sets.

"I was on the back foot in the third set but I managed to scrape back," he said, as reported by the Times of India.

"I got a little lucky on Bhambri's match point but I hit him deep and it paid off.

"My serve was a bit of a problem today but I didn't panic. I think I made up for my double faults with the two aces in the end."

The title was Thompson's fifth on the second-string Challenger tour and first since October 2016, having lost three finals last year.

The 23-year-old's most recent attempt at silverware before Chennai was a heavy defeat -- 0-6 1-6 -- to German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in Vancouver.

Earning 80 points with the win over Bhambri, Thompson returned to the top 100 in the latest ATP rankings release.

He is slated to be the No.2 seed -- behind countryman John Millman -- in this week's Challenger tournament in Kyoto, Japan.

Back To Top