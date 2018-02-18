Dimitrov's amazing act of sportsmanship for injured Goffin

Grigor Dimitrov has once again rushed to the aid of an opponent after David Goffin suffered a freak eye injury.

World No.5 Dimitrov advanced to the Rotterdam final in unfortunate circumstances when Goffin was forced to retire after being struck in the eye by a ball off his own racquet.

Just like he did for Kyle Edmund at the Brisbane International in January, Dimitrov immediately went to the other side of the court to help Goffin.

Dimitrov checked on Goffin's health before calling for medical assistance, with the Belgian struggling to see properly.

Goffin was forced to leave the court for treatment on his eye after the first game of the second set and five minutes later the umpire informed Dimitrov that he had won through retirement.

"There are no guarantees on court, anything can happen," Dimitrov said.

"It was a shock to us.

"There is no insurance out there, but we are professionals and we know the risks."

Belgian media said Goffin will need a week of rest - no structural eye damage - and that he will miss next week's event in Marseille.

"I saw him right after, it was a little bit of a shock how he felt," Dimitrov said.

"It was not pretty, what I saw."

Dimitrov will meet Roger Federer in the final after the new World No.1 beat Andreas Seppi in straight sets.

Federer scored his 14th win over Seppi with a routine performance and is now aiming to lift the 97th trophy of his storied career.

