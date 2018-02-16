Federer fooled by incredible no-look drop shot

Philipp Kohlschreiber may not have beaten Roger Federer in Rotterdam, but he won over fans with this ridiculous winner.

Playing his first tournament since claiming his sixth Australian Open title 18 days earlier, Federer moved within touching distance of the No.1 ranking with a 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 win in the second round in Rotterdam.

But Kohlschreiber stole the show in the second set when he left Federer with absolutely no answer to an incredible drop shot.

The German looked away as he hit the ball, somehow producing a perfect winner in the process.

Federer didn't even attempt to chase down the shot, completely fooled by his fellow veteran's trickery.

Of all the records Federer is poised to break or extend with his anticipated return to the world No.1 tennis ranking, one in particular stands out.

If Federer defeats world No.42 Robin Haase in their quarter-final on Friday night (early Saturday AEDT) he will reclaim the top spot after a record gap of five years and 106 days when rankings are updated on Monday.

At age 36, he will overtake Andre Agassi as the oldest No.1 by three years.

He will also extend his record for total weeks at the peak to 303.

But surely even more remarkable will be the record gap of 14 years and 17 days between the time he first became world No.1 and his latest return.

The previous best for that mark is nine years and 184 days by incumbent and great career rival Rafael Nadal.

To be able to be the top player in his sport across that unprecedented time span - when combined with his record 20 grand slam titles earned between 2003 and 2018 - illustrates the true greatness of a player considered the best of all time.

HISTORY AWAITING FEDERER IF HE WINS

Total weeks as world No. 1:

1 Roger Federer 303*

2 Pete Sampras 286

3 Ivan Lendl 270

Oldest No.1s in men's rankings history:

1 Roger Federer, 36, on 19 February 2018*

2 Andre Agassi, 33, on 7 September 2003

3 Rafael Nadal, 31, on 18 February 2018

Longest Gap Between Stints as No.1:

1 Roger Federer 5 years, 106 days*

2 Andre Agassi 3 years, 142 days (1996-99)

3 Jimmy Connors 3 years, 65 days

Longest Gap Between first and most recent day as No. 1:

1 Roger Federer 14 years, 17 days*

2 Rafael Nadal 9 years, 184 days

3 Jimmy Connors 8 years, 339 days

(* if Federer beats Haase in Rotterdam)

with AAP