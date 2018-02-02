Rod Laver's huge praise for Aussie youngsters

Aussie tennis legend Rod Laver has heaped praise on Alex De Minaur and Nick Kyrgios after day one of their Davis Cup clash with Germany.

Australia levelled the first round tie at 1-1 after Nick Kyrgios brushed aside Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets in Brisbane.

Earlier, Germany drew first blood in the best of five hardcourt tie when world No.5 Alexander Zverev dug deep to hold out plucky rookie Alex de Minaur 7-5 4-6 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4) in just under four hours.

Despite the loss, De Minaur earned some huge praise for his gutsy display.

And the man leading the plaudits was none other than Aussie legend Laver.

"Brilliant work @alexdeminaur and @NickKyrgios. You've done the Aussie Davis Cup team and the country proud," Laver posted on Twitter on Friday night.

Laver earlier presented De Minaur with his Davis Cup uniform after the 18-year-old was handed a surprise debut from captain Lleyton Hewitt.

Wayward star Bernard Tomic might think Australia can't win without him but it seems they have already found a pretty handy replacement in De Minaur.

The pint-sized de Minaur appeared to channel Hewitt with a never-say-die attitude until the German star's big serve proved the difference.

Zverev - ranked 134 places higher than the gutsy Australian - held on to win 7-5 4-6 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4) in an epic.

In the lead-up to the first-round tie, Tomic claimed Australia couldn't win the Davis Cup without him during an ill-fated reality TV show stint.

However, the future appears bright judging by De Minaur.

"Australia's got a good one there," Zverev said of world No.139 de Minaur.

"He is playing unbelievable tennis for an 18-year-old."

De Minaur cut a shattered figure after the match but still justified Hewitt's surprise selection as Australia's No.2 singles player.

De Minaur was the team's No.5-ranked singles player but was named to make his debut after a stellar summer run that included a Brisbane International semi-final berth and his first ATP tour final last month in Sydney.

"Right now, I could not be more devastated," Sydney-born, Spain-based de Minaur said.

"But I am truly proud. I left it all out there and was that close to getting that first rubber.

"It was the best four hours of my life. I enjoyed every second of it - I didn't want it to end.

"Things like this don't happen often so I just cherished every moment."

