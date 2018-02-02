Zverev fumes over 'disrespectful' Aussie fans

Frustrations boiled over for Alexander Zverev in the Davis Cup after the German tennis star took aim at Australian supporters in Brisbane on Friday.

The World No.5 was involved in a tense match against Aussie young gun Alex de Minaur in the opening singles rubber of the first-round World Group tie.

Zverev was two-sets-to-one down and with scores locked at 3-3 in the fourth set, tensions were at breaking point.

De Minaur was riding the emotion from a raucous and patriotic crowd but his German opponent snapped after a period of prolonged chanting from the section of Aussie fans known as the 'Fanatics.'

Zverev stopped mid-serve to walk over to the chair umpire and complain about the home supporters.

"That's just disrespectful on a different level," Zverev could be heard saying as the official did his best to cool the German down.

Unfortunately for Australia, the incident merely fired the 20-year-up so much that he went on to claim the fourth set and send the rubber into a deciding fifth.

De Minaur dropped the opening set 5-7 before storming in front and taking the next two sets 6-4 6-4.

The 18-year-old Aussie even managed to channel his Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt at one point, hitting an exquisite backhand lob to stun Zverev and leave the commentators in awe.

"That one's for you Lleyton," Todd Woodbridge said in commentary.

"I've got one of those as well," Roger Rasheed added, suggesting that's what Hewitt was probably thinking.

Zverev went on to draw first blood for Germany, overcoming De Minaur in a five set epic.

Zverev showed his experience to finally overpower plucky world No.139 de Minaur 7-5 4-6 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4) in just under four hours and give Germany a 1-0 start at Pat Rafter Arena.