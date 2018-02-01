Federer pays touching tribute to Australia

Roger Federer has paid a wonderful tribute to Australia, four days after winning his sixth title at Melbourne Park.

The Swiss legend won the 20th grand slam crown of his storied career on Sunday, equalling Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson with most Australia Open titles in men's tennis history.

HARD TO WATCH: Tomic's teammates 'saddened' by reality TV stint

PAT CASH: The 'one last thing' Federer is out to achieve

Federer has since flown back to Switzerland for a well-earned break, but Australia is clearly still on his mind.

The World No.2 took to Twitter on Thursday to thank the Aussie people for their support during his time Down Under.

"Thank you Australia for the support, the passion and all the epic memories. Can't wait until next year," he wrote alongside a pic of him and the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup in front of hordes of adoring fans.

As you can see in the video above, Federer also paid tribute to Australia in his emotional victory speech on Sunday night.

"We've had the best time as a family and as a team here so thank you very much for making it so special," he said.

"You guys are unbelievable as a country and as people.

"You guys have some of the best volunteers in the world.

"At the Sydney Olympics I first saw how much you guys love what you do and it makes our stay here so much more worthwhile."

Throughout the tournament Federer also showed how much he loves Australia with a nice tribute on his shoes.

The Nike sneakers sported an image of Melbourne's Flinders St Station, with a Number 5 above it, representing Federer's five Australian Open titles.

They will obviously need updating for next year.

As well as the six titles he's won in Australia, he also has a special tie to the country because of his late Aussie coach Peter Carter.

Carter was not only Federer's coach, but also a close friend and mentor in his junior days.

The Australian was killed in a car crash in South Africa in 2002 - when Federer was just 21.

Federer has previously said the tragedy helped transform him from a wayward youngster into the champion he is today.

Roger Federer A-Z

P is for Peter Carter, Rogers first coach. pic.twitter.com/4Vber0uC4M — 🌜🇬🇧Claire🇸🇪🌛 (@claire88cairns) December 20, 2017

And that's why for the past 16 years since Carter died, Federer has reached out to his parents during every Australian Open.

Every December, Federer emails Bob and Diana Carter with flight and accommodation details, a courtesy car and tickets to the tournament, including the final.

Sono passati 15 anni dalla morte di Peter Carter. Il ricordo di Roger Federer https://t.co/yrRSVqPMkq pic.twitter.com/AyFVP17pCp — Tennis.it (@tennis_it) August 28, 2017

And 2018 was no exception, with the Carters in attendance at Rod Laver Arena as Federer won his sixth Australian Open title.

“Peter Carter had the biggest impact on me in terms of my technique,” Federer said on Monday.

“That’s what so many people talk about, when they talk about my effortless style and technique, I guess.

"I was able to perfect in later in my life, but he set the foundation and that’s why I’m so happy that his parents were at the finals yesterday and saw me win.

“That really meant a lot to me.”