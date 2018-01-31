Crazy scenes as Swiss welcome Federer home

If we needed any more convincing that Roger Federer is one of the most-loved athletes in history, this is it.

The Swiss Maestro has received an incredible hero's welcome home after winning his sixth Australian Open and 20th grand slam title.

World No.2 Federer touched down in Zurich on Wednesday morning, with fans mobbing the tennis legend for hugs and autographs.

Those who couldn't get a spot inside Kloten Airport lined up outside, desperate for a glimpse of their hero.

True to form, Federer spent a large amount of time signing autographs and chatting to as many fans as he could, before finally departing for a much-earned break away from the limelight.

Federer's successful Australian Open title defence has left the 36-year-old with the chance to supplant Rafael Nadal as World No.1.

He now faces a big decision whether or not to contest the Dubai Open, starting on February 27, where a title would make him the oldest men's world No.1 in tennis history.

The Swiss superstar is carefully weighing up his 2018 schedule and not ruling out playing the claycourt season - possibly for one last time - after skipping the French Open last year to focus on Wimbledon.

Federer suffered a surprise second-round loss to world No.116 Evgeny Donskoy in Dubai last year, leaving him with precious few rankings points to defend if he returns next month.

Nadal said after retiring from his Australian Open quarter-final against Marin Cilic that he hoped to make his comeback from a hip injury on the Acapulco clay the same day as the Dubai event starts.

But, regardless, the Spaniard will have no say in the No.1 matter if Federer plays - and reigns - in Dubai after failing to defend the points he amassed in making last year's Open final in Melbourne.

Federer will spend the next fortnight celebrating his record-equalling sixth Open triumph with family and friends in Switzerland and won't be rushed into committing to an appearance in the Middle East.

"We were in talks with them but when the (Australian Open) tournament started, I just said: 'Look, if it's OK, I'd like to decide after the tournament'," Federer said on Monday.

"That's an ideal scenario for me and my family. After the tournament, I'll know how I feel ... did I come out injured or not?

"So now we know what the situation is.

"I also have to decide on the claycourt season so all these things are kind of interlinked.

"But it's possible I'll play something, but it's also possible that maybe I just don't play anything (for a while)."

Federer hadn't successfully defended a grand slam crown since the 2008 US Open, while his latest victory at Melbourne Park came 14 years after his first.

Andre Agassi holds the record as men's tennis's oldest world No.1, the American last holding down top spot at 33 years and four months in 2003.

Federer would be almost six months shy of his 37th birthday if he won Dubai and scaled the summit for the first time since November, 2012.

with AAP