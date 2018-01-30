Tomic's outrageous call about Federer and Nadal

Bernard Tomic has once again been slammed by fans after making one of his smuggest calls yet.

The Aussie tennis bad-boy has been heavily criticised after his career sunk to a new low when he failed to qualify for the 2018 Australian Open.

The ultimate irony came when, as Roger Federer and Marin Cilic were battling it out in the Australian Open final, Tomic was being announced as the latest 'celebrity' heading into the South African jungle for 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here'.

And in his first two days in the jungle, he's already caused a stir with an outrageous call about how his tennis career could have been so different if not for the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

On Monday night, Tomic told his fellow celebrities how he would have been top three in the world and won grand slams if not for the presence of tennis' 'Big Four'.

“I could’ve been top five, I could’ve won some Slams if I would’ve played back 10 years ago, I would’ve been top three in the world," he said.

"But now in the last 10 years, you’ve got these three or four guys that control the sport ... there’s a lot of good players out there."

Fans flocked to social media to slam Tomic's claims, with one fan exposing the fact that Federer and Nadal were still at the top of tennis 10 years ago.

Hawthorn premiership great Josh Gibson also took exception to Tomic's excuses.

"Who cares about the other good players, we're talking about you," Gibson said.

The three-time premiership winner, and two-time Best and Fairest winner at the Hawks, told Tomic what he had to do to get his life back on track.

"I tell you what you need in your corner? You need someone who is going to keep you on track (mentally) and everywhere else in your life,” Gibson said.

"It’s going to start in here (in the jungle), it’s going to start with challenges, it’s going to start with doing s*** in the camp, it’s going to start with training with me.

“I’m going to push you, make you feel uncomfortable.”

Unfortunately for Gibson however, Tomic only had reasons not to follow the veteran advice, referencing his troubled childhood and his indifference to tennis.

"If I don’t want to do it, there’s no point in getting anyone (to help me), because I’ll go out and go party, do whatever," Tomic said.

Tomic, who has a 17-4 win-loss record in Davis Cup, also claimed the Australian team couldn't win the competition without him, before heading to South Africa.

However John Millman says the Aussies are watching the program with keen interest, but they are not supportive of his claim.

"Take it with a grain of salt. I don't think anyone got offended," Millman told reporters on Monday in Brisbane, where the five-man squad is preparing for their World Group First Round tie against Germany.

"Sometimes Bernie just says stuff.

"Everyone's entitled to an opinion and hopefully the boys can prove him wrong."

Tomic, who has dropped to a world ranking of No.168, expressed a desire to return to Davis Cup action once he sorts out his "problems" with Tennis Australia.

Millman said the 25-year-old would be a good addition to the national ranks if he can manage a return to full fitness and form, but pointed to last year's close shave in the semi-final against Belgium as evidence they didn't need him.

"I thought last year the boys were incredibly close," Millman said.

"Tennis is sometimes a game of extremely fine margins.

"I think we were a bit stiff not to get through.

"I do think you have to have a bit of luck and the rub of the green that goes your way.

"Obviously, Bernie in full form at 100 per cent is a great addition to any Davis Cup team.

"We'll see down the track if he gets there but in terms of can the Australian boys win it without Bernie? I'd say we can."