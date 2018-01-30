Kyrgios on the move in latest ATP rankings

News

Nick Kyrgios is closing in on a career-high ATP ranking after a summer that confirmed a new-found resolve in the 22-year-old's attitude to tennis.

As Australia's top-ranked male player, Kyrgios sits at No.14 in the latest ATP rankings.

Kyrgios has improved three places after going into the Australian Open as the world No.17 where he was beaten in four tight sets in a round of 16 clash against then-world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov.

Kyrgios achieved his best ATP ranking of No.13 in the world at the end of 2016.

He slipped to No.24 during the middle of the 2017 season but will spearhead Australia's Cup tie against Germany this week with renewed confidence after winning the Brisbane International earlier this month.

Bernard Tomic's slide down the rankings continues, tumbling a further 25 places to No.168.

Matthew Ebden, a first-round Australian Open winner over world No.16 John Isner, has moved up four places to No.74 to be Australia's second-highest ranked player.

Rafael Nadal has kept his place as world No.1 although the gap has closed between himself and Roger Federer after the Swiss master's sixth Australian Open triumph.


Latest top 25 ATP world rankings

  1. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 9760
  2. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 9605
  3. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 4960
  4. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 4630
  5. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 4610
  6. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 4060
  7. David Goffin, Belgium, 3460
  8. Jack Sock, United States, 2880
  9. Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 2815
  10. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 2705
  11. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 2620
  12. Sam Querrey, United States, 2490
  13. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 2470
  14. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 2395
  15. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 2385
  16. Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, 2320
  17. Lucas Pouille, France, 2235
  18. John Isner, United States, 2230
  19. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 2050
  20. Andy Murray, Britain, 1960
  21. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 1925
  22. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 1850
  23. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 1845
  24. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 1810
  25. Adrian Mannarino, France, 1705

