'Shut your f*** up': Tennis players in huge blow-up
'Shut your f*** up': Tennis players in huge blow-up

Federer's incredible gesture for late coach's parents

7Sport /

Roger Federer has continued an amazing annual ritual for the parents of late Australian coach Peter Carter.

Carter was not only Federer's coach, but also a close friend and mentor in his junior days.

MORE HISTORY: Federer on cusp of another incredible first

ROCKET STEALS THE SHOW: Rod Laver's awesome reaction to Federer tears

The Australian was killed in a car crash in South Africa in 2002 - when Federer was just 21.

Federer has previously said the tragedy helped transform him from a wayward youngster into the champion he is today.

And that's why for the past 16 years since Carter died, Federer has reached out to his parents during every Australian Open.

Every December, Federer emails Bob and Diana Carter with flight and accommodation details, a courtesy car and tickets to the tournament, including the final.

And 2018 was no exception, with the Carters in attendance at Rod Laver Arena as Federer won his sixth Australian Open title.

“Peter Carter had the biggest impact on me in terms of my technique,” Federer said on Monday.

“That’s what so many people talk about, when they talk about my effortless style and technique, I guess.

"I was able to perfect in later in my life, but he set the foundation and that’s why I’m so happy that his parents were at the finals yesterday and saw me win.

“That really meant a lot to me.”

In 2012, Bob opened up about what the gesture means to them.

"Every year we go at his cost, it’s just amazing, plane fares and courtesy cars. He really looks after us," he told Fairfax.

“I hope he knows how much we appreciate that.

"He used to have us there for two weeks, but we were stuffed!

"It was so tiring we could hardly get home. We just go for the finals now."

Federer made special mention of the Australian people in his emotional victory speech on Sunday night.

"Thank yo so much for making it so special, you guys are unbelievable as a country and people," he said, choking back tears.

He finally broke down as he ended his beautiful speech, bursting into tears of joy.

Carter was no doubt at the forefront of his mind as he wept in front of his adoring fans.

