Millman hits back at Tomic's smug Davis Cup claim

John Millman has produced a brilliant response to Bernard Tomic's suggestion that Australia can't win the Davis Cup without him.

Tomic, who has a 17-4 win-loss record in the Davis Cup, made the claim before departing for South Africa, where he is taking part in the reality TV show I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here.

Millman says the Australian team is watching the program with keen interest and "supporting" Tomic to win it - but they are not supportive of his claim.

"Take it with a grain of salt. I don't think anyone got offended," Millman told reporters on Monday in Brisbane, where the five-man squad is preparing for their World Group First Round tie against Germany.

"Sometimes Bernie just says stuff.

"Everyone's entitled to an opinion and hopefully the boys can prove him wrong."

Tomic, who has dropped to a world ranking of No.168, expressed a desire to return to Davis Cup action once he sorts out his "problems" with Tennis Australia.

Millman said the 25-year-old would be a good addition to the national ranks if he can manage a return to full fitness and form, but pointed to last year's close shave in the semi-final against Belgium as evidence they didn't need him.

"I thought last year the boys were incredibly close," Millman said.

"Tennis is sometimes a game of extremely fine margins.

"I think we were a bit stiff not to get through.

"I do think you have to have a bit of luck and the rub of the green that goes your way.

"Obviously, Bernie in full form at 100 per cent is a great addition to any Davis Cup team.

"We'll see down the track if he gets there but in terms of can the Australian boys win it without Bernie? I'd say we can."