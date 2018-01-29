News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'I don't know how much more I've got left'
'I don't know how much more I've got left'

Federer on cusp of another incredible first

AAP /

After breaking a raft of records in his Australian Open triumph, Roger Federer is eyeing off one more piece of remarkable tennis history.

Federer's classy speech after loss
0:20

Federer's classy speech after loss
Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
1:02

Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
Federer burns Chung with superb lob
0:26

Federer burns Chung with superb lob
Will Ferrell commentates Federer match
1:00

Will Ferrell commentates Federer match
Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
0:43

Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
Federer wins 'point of the day'
0:48

Federer wins 'point of the day'
Kyrgios honoured to be named for Team World
0:54

Kyrgios honoured to be named for Team World
Navratilova reveals shocking pay disparity at BBC
1:01

Navratilova reveals shocking pay disparity at BBC
Are Raiders the best fit for Tyrann Mathieu?
2:39

Are Raiders the best fit for Tyrann Mathieu?
0314_1130_nat_tigerwoods
0:25

Tiger Woods returning to Australia
0314_1130_nat_paralympics
0:33

Melissa Perrine scores Australia's second medal
New Connection: Case Keenum lands in the mile high city
0:58

New Connection: Case Keenum lands in the mile high city
 

Federer is just one title win away from usurping Rafael Nadal and becoming the oldest men's World No.1 ever.

His successful Australian Open title defence has left the 36-year-old with the chance to supplant his great rival from top spot if he contests the Dubai Open starting on February 27.

STOLE THE SHOW: Rod Laver's epic reaction to Federer's tears

ROOF DRAMAS: Controversial call divides opinion in men's final

The Swiss superstar is carefully weighing up his 2018 schedule and not ruling out playing the claycourt season - possibly for one last time - after skipping the French Open last year to focus on Wimbledon.

Federer suffered a surprise second-round loss to world No.116 Evgeny Donskoy in Dubai last year, leaving him with precious few rankings points to defend if he returns next month.

Federer with his prize. Image: Getty

Nadal said after retiring from his Australian Open quarter-final against Marin Cilic that he hoped to make his comeback from a hip injury on the Acapulco clay the same day as the Dubai event starts.

But, regardless, the Spaniard will have no say in the No.1 matter if Federer plays - and reigns - in Dubai after failing to defend the points he amassed in making last year's Open final in Melbourne.

Federer will spend the next fortnight celebrating his record-equalling sixth Open triumph with family and friends in Switzerland and won't be rushed into committing to an appearance in the Middle East.

"We were in talks with them but when the (Australian Open) tournament started, I just said: 'Look, if it's OK, I'd like to decide after the tournament'," Federer said on Monday.

"That's an ideal scenario for me and my family. After the tournament, I'll know how I feel ... did I come out injured or not?

"So now we know what the situation is.

"I also have to decide on the claycourt season so all these things are kind of interlinked.

"But it's possible I'll play something, but it's also possible that maybe I just don't play anything (for a while)."

A bleary-eyed Federer admitted he woke up on Monday "still a little bit confused that it's all over" after retaining the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup with a rollercoaster 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory over Cilic at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night.

"To reach (grand slam) No.20, No.6 here, it's just a lot trying to take it in," he said.

"Last year was a lot more straightforward, just disbelief that I won and there I was waking up with the trophy.

"But, I don't know, this year feels more surreal. I can't believe that I was able to defend my title, that after all these years I could do it again.

"It's super special, one of the great moments in my career, and maybe this one is going to take longer to sink in."

Federer hadn't successfully defended a grand slam crown since the 2008 US Open, while his latest victory at Melbourne Park came 14 years after his first.

Andre Agassi holds the record as men's tennis's oldest world No.1, the American last holding down top spot at 33 years and four months in 2003.

Federer would be almost six months shy of his 37th birthday if he won Dubai and scaled the summit for the first time since November, 2012.

Back To Top