Casey Dellacqua says she wants to spend more time with her partner and children.
Casey Dellacqua retires from tennis

Alcott wins fourth-straight Australian Open

7Sport /

Local hero Dylan Alcott has won the Australian Open quad wheelchair singles title for a fourth-consecutive year.

Alcott was too good for David Wagner in Saturday's final on Rod Laver Arena, winning 7-6, 6-1.

The Aussie legend has now won five grand slam singles titles, as well as a doubles title and five Paralympic gold medals.

Alcott paid a beautiful tribute to his family, as well as supporters of wheelchair tennis, in his victory speech.

"You are the reason I am who I am and I don't forget that," he said to his family.

What a legend. Image: Getty

"To every single person that bought a ticket, that watched it on the screens of 7, the support that you give is going to help us and the next generation of young athletes."

While it was the same result as every year since 2015, Alcott said his 2018 success came with extra trimmings.

The five-time Paralympic gold medallist's semi-final with rival and great mate Heath Davidson was played on Friday night on Melbourne Park's centre court, beamed to an audience of hundreds of thousands on the Seven Network.

It was a breakthrough moment for disability sport that Alcott cherished.

"I remember when I was a little kid I used to ask my parents and brother why I never saw anyone like me on TV.

"Kids today won't have to ask that.

"That means the absolute world to me."

On Saturday, the 27-year-old didn't look back from the first tiebreak.

After a first-set arm wrestle, Alcott conceded the first point of the tiebreak but raced away with the next seven to claim the set.

With razor-sharp focus, Alcott won the second set in 32 minutes, making just three unforced errors on the way.

This was no walkover - Wagner was pushing the Melburnian to his limits.

A stunning run-down of a drop shot and last-gasp winner denied Wagner a break point at a crucial moment in the second set.

Alcott's success turned the tables on the pair's earlier meeting at Melbourne Park, when Wagner won their group-stage meeting in three tight sets.

"Thanks to Dave," Alcott said of Wagner, a previous title winner at Melbourne Park, "I bloody love playing you - it's always such a tough battle."

with AAP

