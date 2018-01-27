Sebastian Korda follows in famous father's footsteps

Sebastian Korda has claimed a unique place in sporting history with victory in the Australian Open junior boys' final on Rad Laver Arena.

Korda beat Taiwan's Chun Hsin Tseng 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 in Saturday's final - 20 years after his father Petr won the men's championship on the very same court at Melbourne Park.

In an incredible sporting treble unlikely to be repeated, Korda's 24-year-old sister Jessica also won the 2012 Australian Open women's golf championship at Royal Melbourne.

Korda - who plays off a two handicap himself - has other sister Nelly also playing on the LPGA Tour, leaving the family home in Florida needing an extra room just for trophies.

More remarkably, Sebastian only committed to tennis seven years ago after growing up obsessed with ice hockey.

"Until aged 10, I played one or two times a week but I mainly played hockey four times a week," Korda told AAP.

"Then I went to the US Open in 2011 and loved the atmosphere over there and decided, when I came home, that wanted to only play tennis.

"I was nothing. I played my first tournament when I was 11 or 12 years old. I would just have fun out there and maybe go out once every two weeks just to hit a couple of balls with my dad."

Sebastian wished his father a big happy 50th and revealed it was also his former professional tennis-playing mother's birthday next week after ensuring a triple celebration following his emotional Open triumph.

"Both dad and my mum have had a very big influence. They support me every day and my sisters were always in contact together and we're all very close," Korda said.

"They obviously pushed me, but it's my choice and it's what I want to do so I push myself as much as I can."

Despite his father initially hoping his son wouldn't follow in his footsteps, the former world No.2 never really stood a chance once Sebastian started watching videos of his dad winning the 1998 Australian Open.

"Every once in a while, I'll put on a video when I need a little inspiration," Korda said before admitting it was more like once a month these days.

"I've watched a lot of his matches. He was so smooth when he played. I try to be like him. I practise with him almost every single day when I'm home.

"I try to model my game on him as much as I can."

Korda's victory denied Taiwan a rare double after En Shuo Liang earlier defeated France's Clara Burel 6-3 6-4 in the Australian Open junior girls' singles final on Margaret Court Arena.