Dylan Alcott pays wonderful tribute to loving family

Paralympic champion Dylan Alcott has paid a beautiful tribute to his family after reaching the Australian Open wheelchair quad singles final on Rod Laver Arena.

Alcott, the defending champion, defeated his best friend Heath Davidson 6-2 6-0 on centre court on Friday night after Roger Federer's men's singles semi-final with Hyeon Chung.

But it was his excited words after the match that set the crowd alight.

Chung's retirement in the second set against Federer brought Alcott and Davidson to the court earlier than expected, catching the duo off guard.

"Heath and I were lying on the couch in player services, going 'god, the bloody tournament director's stuffed up, should've put us earlier'," he said.

Dylan Alcott on Rod Laver Arena. Pic: Getty

"And then (tournament official) Wayne comes in and goes 'uh, g'day boys, you're on Rod Laver Arena in eight minutes. Get ready!' Heath and I were like woahhhh!

"I mean I love it out here. Thanks to everybody that stayed. It means the world to me to change the way people perceive people with disabilities, but also to see us as athletes, first and foremost, who just happen to be in wheelchairs."

Alcott, a four-time quad singles champion, will face long-time rival David Wagner on Saturday.

Having won numerous singles and doubles championships at Melbourne Park, Alcott shared his love for his hometown and its world-famous event.

"Not even Roger Federer gets a grand slam tournament five minutes from his house," he said.

"But I do and I'm so lucky for that. I train here and it's my favourite time of year. I bloody love Melbourne, I love the Australian Open and I look forward to coming back here on this court tomorrow, hopefully win another Australian for everybody who supported me."

Alcott and Davidson took to Rod Laver Arena in front of Hollywood actor Eric Bana and successful Australian athletes Mark Webber, Adam Goodes and James Tomkins.

Eric Bana and Mark Webber. Pic: Getty

But it was his family who earned the most wonderful words of his speech.

"My family means everything," he began.

"I used to get bullied as a kid, I struggled about the fact that I was in a wheelchair but if you asked me right now if I could have an operation, stem-cell research, whatever, there's not enough money in the world you could ever pay me.

The Alcott family. Pic: Channel 7

"Because my disability has given me part of my opportunity in life. I'm proud to be disabled, proud to be in a wheelchair.

On the back of that I've started my own foundation -- the Dylan Alcott Foundation to help young kids with disabilities who were embarrassed about their disabilities, just like me. Help them do whatever they (want to) do.

"The best thing my family did was never treat me any differently. For any other kid out there with a disability, families, just get out there and love your life, whoever you are."

