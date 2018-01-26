The glaring issue with World No.1 Halep's dress

Simona Halep may be the reigning World No.1 and just one win away from her maiden grand slam title but one major issue hangs over the Romanian's shoulders.

Unlike her opponent in the Australian Open final, Caroline Wozniacki, the number one seed won't be dressed in Adidas gear when she steps out onto Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

FED FIRES UP: Federer slams umpire over 'bulls**t' call

RED RAW: Graphic extent of Chung's foot injury revealed

Or any other major sporting brand for that matter.

That's despite her sitting atop the WTA rankings for around four months now, having amassed 16 titles on tour and racking up more than $20 million in career prize money.

The reason is because after she parted ways with Adidas at the end of 2017, Halep has yet to find a new sponsorship deal.

Thank you for a wonderful 4 years @adidastennis and a special hug to Claus Marten. A little bit of a sad day for me but I’m excited to see what the future holds. Happy New Year to everyone and good luck in 2018 😊 pic.twitter.com/V2UPT4QOPF — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) December 31, 2017

It's hard to fathom that the best player in their sport, on the cusp of their greatest achievement to date, doesn't have a major sponsor but that's the strange reality facing the Romanian ahead of the Australian Open decider.

Negotiations between Halep's team and Adidas reportedly broke down over money and when they couldn't find a new, more lucrative deal, they tried to renegotiate with the German clothing giant.

However, Adidas had apparently already allocated its budget.

"My people are working for me on this stuff. They are talking. But the conversation has just begun. I have no contract now. I'm still with no brand clothes," Halep said before the tournament got underway.

"I just want to make sure that I will choose what I like - and also the brand to like me. It's really important to have a nice outfit and to feel good in the clothes. So I'm not rushing. I will wait (to see) what (the) future gives me."

The Romanian can now been seen at Melbourne Park wearing a simple red dress, free of branding, that she managed to order online from a dress-maker in China.

"Everything is on internet now," Halep said.

"I chose the model. But it's plain, come on. Nothing special there. It looks good, in my opinion. I like it."

Halep survived one of the all-time great Australian Open semi-finals against former champ Angelique Kerber on Thursday, to book her place in the final.

The world No.1 was in scintillating form against the 2016 champion as she stormed into the decider with a 6-3 4-6 9-7 victory on Rod Laver Arena.

However, the absence of a clothing sponsor wasn't lost on baffled fans.

Kind of strange to see World No. 1 Simona Halep playing in a Grand Slam semifinal without a clothing sponsor. Recently split with Adidas. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) January 25, 2018

Amazes me...



Simona Halep - world no.1 & on her way to another grand slam final... yet NO clothing sponsor? 🤔



If you’re an apparel company, you’re doing it wrong. #AusOpen — Trent Copeland (@copes9) January 25, 2018

With all eyes on Halep on Saturday at Melbourne Park, it would be even more amazing if a major brand doesn't decide to team up with Romanian some time soon.