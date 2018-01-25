The remarkable semi-finals history Federer must defy

Roger Federer must defy an incredible run of results against ageing pros when he battles Hyeon Chung in Friday night's Australian Open semi-final.

While the Swiss great will contest his 43rd semi in his bid to reach a 30th grand slam final, the South Korean upstart is making his first appearance at this stage of a major.

And history is on his side.

The match will feature the fourth largest age gap between two men's semi-finalists in the Open era: the 36-year-old Federer will be 14 years and 284 days older than Chung.

Filling out the top five is a stellar set of results that will give Korea's first semi-finalist some hope against the sport's greatest men's player.

FIRST IN: Marin Cilic awaits Federer or Chung

WATCH: Kyle Edmund blows up at umpire over questionable call

Mark Edmondson was still a teenager when he took out his 1976 Australian Open semi-final against Ken Rosewall in four sets despite being 19 years and 238 days younger than his fellow New South Welshman.

In an all-American battle with a gap of 17 years and 349 days, a young Jim Courier destroyed Jimmy Connors in straight sets in the 1991 US Open semis.

Rosewall features again, this time playing a man 16 years and 347 days his junior, for a four-set loss to Roscoe Tanner at the 1977 Australian Open in January.

Slotting in just below Federer's landmark match against Chung is Pat Cash's upset win over Jimmy Connors at the 1987 Wimbledon tournament, when the Australian was 12 years and 267 days younger than his American opponent.

Of those four young victors, only Courier failed to consolidate for a title.

Chung won't be thinking about the final just yet -- he can hardly believe he's even in the semis.

"I'm really surprised," he said.

"I make semis, I beat Sascha (fourth seed Alexander Zverev), Novak (Djokovic), the other good players.

I (have) never played in the second week in a grand slam, so I'm really surprised."

Federer and Chung are yet to meet at any level of the tour.

The Swiss world No.2 conceded after his quarter-final that he had missed out on watching his upcoming opponent's early matches in the tournament.

But after seeing Chung dismantle an admittedly battling Novak Djokovic, Federer isn't taking the youngster's skills for granted.

"I'm very excited to play Chung. I thought he played an incredible match against Novak," the defending champion said.

"I mean, to beat him here is one of the tough things to do in our sport, I believe. I know that Novak maybe wasn't at 110 percent, but he was alright. He was giving it a fight till the very end. To close it out, that was mighty impressive.

"I think it's an interesting match for me. I'll definitely have to look into how I need to play against him because he has some great qualities, especially defensively, like Novak has.

"One thing I know is I'm going to be playing aggressive. I don't know how I'm going to do that exactly yet."

with agencies