Isner tops Miami title with classiest victory speech
Cilic reaches first Australian Open final

7Sport /

World No.6 Marin Cilic has become the first Croatian to make the final of the Australian Open after bringing unseeded Briton Kyle Edmund's dream summer to an end.

The 2014 US Open champion was unstoppable on serve and relentlessly aggressive on Thursday night as he powered his way to a 6-2 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 win on Rod Laver Arena.

He will face titleholder Roger Federer or South Korean rising star Hyeon Chung in Sunday night's championship decider.

Cilic was defeated by Federer in last year's Wimbledon final amid a foot injury that reduced him to tears on centre court.

The victory over Edmund ensures Cilic will finish the tournament at a career-high ranking of No.3, regardless of the result in his third final at a major.

UP AGAINST IT: The remarkable semi-finals history Federer must defy to defeat Chung

Marin Cilic is into the final. Pic: Getty

Bidding to become just the fourth Brit to make a grand slam final in the Open era -- and the third at Melbourne Park -- Edmund struggled with nerves in the biggest match of his career.

The 23-year-old sent down a double-fault off his first serve and conceded an early break as Cilic took the first set in just 35 minutes.

Edmund left the court for a medical timeout before clashing heatedly with the chair umpire, who had awarded a point to Cilic after he successfully challenged a fault call.

The Brit's argument that he was hindered by the linesman's call fell on deaf ears despite the youngster pleading for the match referee to be called.

FULL STORY: Kyle Edmund blows up at umpire over questionable call

The incident appeared to fire Edmund up but it wasn't enough for him to overcome his rival's deadly serve as the Croatian prevailed in two hours and 18 minutes.

Cilic fired 11 aces and held serve throughout an otherwise evenly-poised contest.

A victory for Edmund would have propelled him above injured star Andy Murray as the No.1-ranked British male.

Instead the world No.49 will have to make do with his deepest run at a grand slam, which included highly impressive victories over Bulgarian third seed Grigor Dimitrov and 11th-seeded Kevin Anderson.

with AAP

