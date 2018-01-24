Kerber crushes Keys in 51-minute demolition job

Angelique Kerber has put her Australian Open rivals on notice with an absolute demolition of Madison Keys.

The German 21st seed was in ridiculous form on Wednesday as she blitzed Keys 6-1, 6-2 to reach the semi-finals.

The 2016 Australian Open champion won the first set in just 22 minutes, before completing the job in 51 minutes.

"51 minutes, the torture and ordeal over at last," said Sam Smith in commentary. "Kerber is primed to take another title."

Making a mockery of the 21st seeding she landed after a miserable 2017, the former World No.1 outplayed Keys in almost every facet on Rod Laver Arena.

In an echo of her loss to compatriot Sloane Stephens in the final of last year's US Open final, Keys simply failed to get going until 3-1 down in the second set when she unleashed a couple of bombs to break the German.

But a 21st unforced error from Keys gave Kerber the break straight back, and the 30-year-old sealed a semi-final date with a third break of the set when the American netted a backhand.

“I was just trying from the beginning to play like I played the whole week just playing my game and enjoying playing on Rod Laver,” Kerber said.

“I really enjoy my tennis right now, I’m enjoying being on court, I’m enjoying you guys (the crowd).

“I’m getting old so I have to be aggressive, I cannot run after every ball, I had to change something.”

Unbeaten in 2018 after winning the Brisbane International, Kerber has firmed as tournament favourite, with no other grand slam champions remaining in the draw.

However World No.1 Simona Halep and No.2 Caroline Wozniacki might have something to say about that.

with agencies