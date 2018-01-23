Zverev cops record fine over controversial exit

German veteran Mischa Zverev has been slapped with a grand slam-record $US45,000 ($A56,165) fine for an unprofessional first-round performance at the Australian Open.

The No.32 seed quit his match against eventual quarter-finalist Hyeon Chung while trailing 2-6 1-4 last Tuesday, citing illness after 48 minutes of play.

Under changes introduced ahead of the 2018 season, players managing an injury can withdraw from a grand slam before the first round and still collect 50 per cent of the prize money.

DREAM CALL-UP: De Minaur included in Australia's Davis Cup squad

LUCKIEST MAN EVER: Random fan scores another date with Bouchard

A lucky loser from qualifying would take their place and pick up the remaining 50 per cent, plus 100 per cent of any winnings thereafter.

With first-round losers taking home AU$60,000 at the Australian Open, Zverev's big fine for his "unprofessional" effort means he will earn less than AU$4000 -- though he will pocket an extra AU$7000 after a losing in the first round of the men's doubles.

Players were threatened with the whopping sanction when the new rules were announced, with those who do not "perform to the required professional standard" -- which includes retiring -- risking their prize money.

Four men retired from the first round of the 2017 Australian Open and eight players retired from the first round at Wimbledon, including the opponents of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic during the second sets of their matches on Centre Court.

“A player should not go on court if he knows he should not finish,” Federer said at the time, while Djokovic noted his opponent, Martin Klizan, even “had issues walking on to court” with a calf injury.

On the other side of the token, Australian Bernard Tomic was fined a third of his £35,000 prize money for unsportsmanlike conduct at the All England Club.

He said he felt “bored” and “couldn’t care less” following a straight-sets defeat on day one.

A similar controversy blew up at the Auckland Classic this week when four players pulled out before their opening matches, citing injury or illness.

Simply by turning up, they were eligible for prize money and avoided a fine.

with AFP