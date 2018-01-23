Cult hero Tennys Sandgren has produced one of the best openings to a post-match interview at the Australian Open after a thrilling win through to the quarter-finals on Monday night.

The American upset No.5 seed Dominic Thiem in five sets on Hisense Arena to set up a meeting with South Korean rising star Hyeon Chung, who upset six-time champion Novak Djokovic.

The facts about Sandgren's remarkable run to the final eight are so astounding it's no wonder he doesn't know what's real.

"I'm starting to disbelieve (his continued success) a little bit," he said after the match.

"I don't know if this is a dream or not. All you guys are here so maybe it's not. I'm not in my underwear so maybe it's not a dream."

He had never won a main-draw match at a grand slam, having lost in the first round of the French Open and US Open last year.

He has been in Melbourne every summer since 2013 and never made it to the final round of qualifying.

Yet he has become just the second man to make to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on debut.

Sandgren was pushed all the way by Thiem and had some brilliant words for the Austrian, even if his beaten opponent had left the court.

"That's pretty cool," he said of defeating the fifth-ranked star.

"He played some really, really, really great tennis, especially in that fourth-set breaker. I mean, goodness gracious. He's gone but goodness he deserves a round of applause for that breaker."

Coming into the tournament ranked 97th, Sandgren will rise to at least world No.55 next week.

Set for a date with the 21-year-old Chung on Wednesday, the man from the state of Tennessee in part credits his upcoming opponent for his Australian Open performances.

"I played (him) two weeks ago and that match was a close three-setter," he said.

"He's playing some amazing tennis and I feel like that kind of helped raise my level a little bit, that match. It'd be kind of fitting to play him in the quarter-finals."

And what will Sandgren do until then?

"Sleep a lot," he said.

"Just try and rest up, make sure my body's somewhere that I recognise and keep doing the same things, keep eating the same foods and get after it."