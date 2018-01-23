Sizzling Pliskova sets up showdown with World No.1

News

Pliskova prevailed 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-2 in a two-hour, 41-minute battle which ran into the early hours of Tuesday morning on Rod Laver Arena.

HUGE UPSET: Impressive Chung destroys six-time champ Djokovic

CULT HERO: Young fan's unforgettable Djokovic moment

REMEMBER ME?: Federer burns next opponent in accidental snub

WHAT A CATCH!: Ballgirl delights crowd with classic grab

The towering sixth seed fired off 42 winners and held serve in all but two games but was forced by 20th seed Strycova to fight for every point.

Pliskova will face top seed Simona Halep in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Halep has a 5-1 record against Pliskova, including a semi-final victory at last year's French Open.

Pliskova was in superb touch against Strycova. Pic: Getty

But the Romanian has struggled with an ankle injury throughout a tournament in which she has already spent just shy of eight hours on court.

"Last time we played in Paris was a very close match," Pliskova said.

"I think on this surface, I'll have a chance. I was playing much better, much better serving today than the previous matches so I'm happy with my game.

"I'll try to rest for a little bit and not think about tennis for a while and I'll tell you tomorrow (how) I'm going to play."

Speaking after her fourth-round victory over Naomi Osaka, Halep said she was likely to need scans on her ankle after the tournament.

"I need to check it again, to do MRI," she said.

"I checked it before, and is nothing broken. Just the ligaments are very stretched.

"I think I need only treatment and days off."

