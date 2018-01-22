News

Berdych fumes at Fognini's three fiery antics
Kyrgios dishes epic burn on serial Twitter pest

Berdych fumes at Fognini's three fiery antics

7Sport /

Fabio Fognini has blown up in the final set before losing to Czech veteran Tomas Berdych in the Australian Open fourth round on Monday.

Berdych took out a comfortable 6-1 6-4 6-4 victory over his Italian opponent to progress to the quarter-finals for the seventh time in the last eight years.

The controversial Fabio Fognini, who was disqualified from last year's US Open after making unsavoury comments towards a lineswoman, lost his temper at a crucial point in the third set.

Locked at 30-all and trying to stay on serve in the seventh game, the 30-year-old was called for a foot fault on his first serve.

Fognini kicked Berdych's return high into the stands and then conceded the point with a double fault, slamming his racquet down in frustration.

Fognini is well known for his antics and Berdych was disappointed with the umpire's non-reaction. Pic: Getty/Channel 7

He was booed by the crowd soon after for throwing his towel over the ballboy's head while he was collecting a ball.

In an unusual step following the next point -- won by Fognini to send the game to a deuce -- Berdych approached the chair umpire.

Seemingly complaining that his opponent was not given any warnings or code violations for his antics, the Czech was unhappy and pleaded for an intervention.

"Perfect play," Berdych could be heard saying after appearing to reference Fognini's blow-ups while counting his fingers.

"Very well called, very well called."

Berdych won the game in the fifth deuce before winning the match three games later.

He will next face No.2 seed Roger Federer or Marton Fucsovics, who are battling it out on Rod Laver Arena on Monday afternoon.

"There is always nothing bad about being in the ice bath and watching them play," Berdych said.

"I think I'm going to combine those two things and I hope they're going to take at least a little longer than I'll be in the ice bath."

