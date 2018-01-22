Kyrgios praised for special post-match moment

Nick Kyrgios and Grigor Dimitrov have been praised for their wonderful show of respect for one another after an epic battle at the Australian Open.

Dimitrov booked a quarter-final meeting with Kyle Edmund after overcoming Kyrgios in four sets on Sunday night.

The Bulgarian, seeded third at Melbourne Park, prevailed 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-6 (7-4) in a gripping encounter played in front of a partisan crowd on Rod Laver Arena.

Both men were close to their peak form, Kyrgios serving superbly, only to crack at a couple of key junctures as the tension mounted.

Incredible match stats showed Dimitrov winning 157 total points to Kyrgios's 156, and the close nature of the encounter was reflected in the way both players reacted after the final point.

Kyrgios and Dimitrov embraced each other at the net in what will be one of the lasting images of the 2018 Australian Open.

Dimitrov put his hands around the Aussie's head and praised him for his fight, as Kyrgios looked his opponent in the eye and told him to believe he could go all the way and win his maiden grand slam.

“I just told him to believe in himself,” explained Kyrgios after the match. “Sometimes I think he lacks a bit of belief."

"But I think he’s got the game and he’s proved to everyone that he can win one of these slams.

"So I just told him to believe in himself and hopefully he can go all the way.”

Dimitrov didn't reveal exactly what he said, but opened up on his respect for Kyrgios.

"We both have a great understanding of each other, we’re nice with each other and have respect on the court.

"It’s good to have that kind of fair play after a match like this.”

Dimitrov also clapped Kyrgios off court as the young Australian patted the Bulgarian on the back as he made his exit.

“That handshake and that moment at the net — great significance in the career of Kyrgios, one thinks,” Todd Woodbridge said in commentary.

“It was respect by both players shown at the net,” Lleyton Hewitt added.

“I know for a fact they have amazing respect for each other out there, both on and off the tennis court.

“The way that these two champions went about it tonight, what a match we have seen in the round of 16 here at the Australian Open.”

What. A. Match.



Thank you Grigor Dimitrov and Nick Kyrgios. For your brilliant tennis and your uplifting sportsmanship. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/xvinqgBLiO — The Queen's Club Championships (@QueensTennis) January 21, 2018

Respecting sport and players, true sportsmanship, hats off #Dimitrov #Kyrgios 🙌👏🎾✌️ — Josh Peters (@JoshPetersJPE) January 21, 2018

Great moment at the net. Great sportsmanship from both Kyrgios and Dimitrov #AusOpen — Kate Salemme (@KateSalemme) January 21, 2018

Anyone pick up what Dimi & Kyrgios said to each other so intensely at the net?

I got the "believe" bit from Nick. #AusOpen

Lovely moment this! https://t.co/s4TCaJlZev — ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) January 21, 2018

Great moment at the net. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 21, 2018

Kyrgios was wildly applauded as he left Rod Laver Arena after the intense struggle, in stark contrast to last year's exit when he was booed off court after his controversial second-round loss to Andreas Seppi.

There were occasional signs of Kyrgios' fiery temper, but the hard-fought loss was arguably the most mature display under pressure of his career.

"I just feel like I'm trying to get better," Kyrgios said.

"There were periods where I stepped on the court last year where I was just doing it for the sake of doing it.

"I feel a lot better this time around. Last year I really didn't know what I was going to do after the Australian Open.

"I feel like I have more of a vision and goal for this year. I think I'm in a good head space."

While Kyrgios' Australian summer - that included a win in the Brisbane International final - has him bullish about the year head, it seems finding a coach isn't on the agenda.

"I've lost one match this year, so I'm doing all right," he said.

"I like kind of doing things on my own terms. I just like the freedom."

The 22-year-old will take a few days to relax and recover from the Open before heading into camp for Australia's Davis Cup tie against Germany in Brisbane.

with AAP