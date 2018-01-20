Tsonga's awesome tribute to 2008 Aus Open run

News

7Sport /

Fan favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga may have lost to Nick Kyrgios on Friday night but his family did produce an awesome nod to his history at the Australian Open.

The energetic Frenchman burst on to the scene as a 22-year-old with a surprise run to the 2008 final at Melbourne Park.

Unseeded in just his second Australian Open, Tsonga defeated No.9 seed Andy Murray, No.8 Richard Gasquet, No.14 Mikhail Youzhny and No.2 Rafael Nadal on his way to the final against No.3 seed Novak Djokovic.

Tsonga took the first set of the decider before losing to the first-time winner Djokovic in four, and the tournament remains his best grand slam performance.

Tsonga was runner-up to Djokovic in 2008. Pic: Getty

So when he was handed a Friday night date with Kyrgios on Rod Laver Arena, the Tsonga family jumped on the chance to celebrate one of his best moments in tennis.

Enzo Tsonga -- a younger brother and former professional basketball player -- was in the box wearing the same Adidas design from Jo-Wilfried's 2008 Australian Open wardrobe.

Enzo Tsonga paid tribute to Jo-Wilfried's 2008 run. Pic: Channel 7

It was just a small tribute to his brother's success, but it didn't go unnoticed by some fans:





Although there was one problem with it.

It was another reminder of just how quickly time moves:

Kyrgios had already served to highlight that, however, when he recalled being a 12-year-old fan trying to get Tsonga's signature at the 2008 Australian Open.

“I went to all his practice sessions with a new ball -- he signed it every day,” Kyrgios said.

“I don’t know if he remembers. I didn’t miss one of his practice sessions, obviously a guy I looked up to growing up."

WATCH: Nick Kyrgios fan boys over Hollywood superstar Will Smith

BOTCHED CALLS: Caroline Wozniacki lashes 'terrible' Australian Open umpire

TOO SOON: Tricky question stumps Rafael Nadal

Tsonga and Kyrgios shared a brilliant moment at the net. Pic: Getty

Tsonga was all class in defeat to Kyrgios, giving the Australian a wonderful hug at the net -- and maybe even some advice about getting to the final.

"For me personally I'm grateful," Tsonga said after the match of Kyrgios's memories of his childhood idol.

"It means that I touched some guys when they were young and they want to become a player like me. I inspire some of them and it's good, I'm grateful."

