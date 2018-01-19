Kyrgios and Nadal spearhead Friday at the Australian Open

Aussie livewire Nick Kyrgios steps out on to Rod Laver Arena for the first time at the 2018 Australian Open as he battles French veteran Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The Australian went down narrowly in their only previous encounter in Marseille last year, but this time he’ll have his home crowd behind him.

Following that match, world No.2 Caroline Wozniacki will take confidence into her clash with 30th seed Kiki Bertens, having won both their meetings.

World No.11 Rafael Nadal also steps out on Friday night against 28th seed Damir Dzumhur as the Spaniard continues his campaign for a 17th grand slam title.

During the day, Bulgarian third seed Grigor Dimitrov faces Andrey Rublev for a spot in the third round, while sixth seed Marin Cilic takes on American Ryan Harrison.

FRIDAY 19 JANUARY

NIGHT televised feature matches to include (but not limited to):

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) [17] v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) [15]

Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) v Kiki Bertens (NED) [30]

Rafael Nadal (ESP) [1] v Damir Dzumhur (BIH) [28]

DAY televised feature matches to include (but not limited to):

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [3] v Andrey Rublev (RUS) [30]

Ryan Harrison (USA) v Marin Cilic (CRO) [6]

Luksika Kumkhum (THA) v Petra Martic (CRO)

Elina Svitolina (UKR) [4] v Marta Kostyuk (UKR)