Monfils melts down as Djokovic beats the heat

Gael Monfils has wilted in 69-degree on-court heat in a gruelling second round loss to Novak Djokovic.

The Frenchman demanded longer breaks between points in the stifling heat, and eventually walked off the court after the second set.

Despite looking like calling it quits on a number of occasions, the 31-year-old toughed it out but was eventually defeated in four sets by Djokovic, who managed the conditions far better, going down 4-6 6-3 6-1 6-3.

Djokovic will play Spanish 21st seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the round of 32 at Melbourne Park.

The surface temperature at Rod Laver Arena was reported to be a stunning 69 degrees Celsius.

The ambient temperature was not so bad however, reportedly 40 degrees Celcius during the match.

"Maybe I collapse," Monfils said to the chair umpire while arguing for longer breaks in the sizzling heat.

The 39th ranked player had enough by the end of the second set, walking off the court as Australian Open medical staff approached him to assess his health.

🇫🇷 @Gael_Monfils wants to leave the court after this set, but tournament officials don't seem to be letting him!

Meanwhile, Djokovic appeared to be uncomfortable but never as much as his opponent.

Both veteran players walked off the court early after what seemed to be a Djokovic ace to win a game, but were called back to finish the point after the chair umpire called the serve out.

Hilariously Monfils wanted the ball to be called in just so he could get to his seat quicker.

Monfils had retired hurt mid-match 16 times in his career at tour level.

However he was able to last against Djokovic, before going down in four sets in the gruelling encounter.