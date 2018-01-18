News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Zverev sets up huge Miami Open clash with Kyrgios
Zverev sets up huge Miami Open clash with Kyrgios

Ferrell drops bombshell in hilarious tennis interview

7Sport /

Will Ferrell had fans in stitches at the Australian Open on Tuesday night and the Hollywood star was back at it again on Thursday in a hilarious interview with tennis great and Channel 7 commentator Jim Courier.

Kyrgios destroys Fognini in straight sets
0:55

Kyrgios destroys Fognini in straight sets
Kokkinakis and Verdasco go at it
0:45

Kokkinakis and Verdasco go at it
Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
0:19

Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
Kokkinakis beats Roger Federer
0:48

Kokkinakis beats Roger Federer
Kokkinakis books meeting with Federer
0:33

Kokkinakis books meeting with Federer
Medvedev blows up at 'small kid' Tsitsipas
0:57

Medvedev blows up at 'small kid' Tsitsipas
Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
0:58

Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
0:33

Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
Roger Federer weighs in on tennis ball colour debate
0:13

Federer sparks great tennis ball debate
Bucky Brooks: Florida State safety Derwin James is a 'rock em, sock em' safety, a la Seattle Seahawks Kam Chancellor
1:20

Bucky Brooks: Florida State safety Derwin James is a 'rock em, sock em' safety, a la Seattle Seahawks Kam Chancellor
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman explains what it was about head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that made him choose the 49ers
1:43

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman explains what it was about head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that made him choose the 49ers
Mike Garafolo: Baltimore Ravens unlikely to use first-round pick on quarterback this year, but may do it in 2019
2:53

Mike Garafolo: Baltimore Ravens unlikely to use first-round pick on quarterback this year, but may do it in 2019
 

The star of movies such as 'Anchorman' and 'Step Brothers' provided a bizarre highlight on the second night at Melbourne Park after hijacking Roger Federer's post-match interview.

Federer was being interviewed on court by John McEnroe when Ferrell made a surprise appearance, asking the 19-time grand slam champion whether he was a witch or a vampire, and whether he eats wombat meat.

MR NICE GUY: Nadal's champion gesture for vanquished rival

STRAP YOURSELVES IN: Barty and Federer set to sizzle on Thursday

DASHA DUDDED: Horrendous line call sees Aussie implode

'NEVER SEEN THIS': Kyrgios overcomes bizarre distractions to advance

GREAT SPORT: Chair umpire's awesome reaction to brutal falcon

On Thursday, the actor sat down with Courier to discuss his love affair with Australia and the sport of tennis, as well as his bombshell 'retirement' plans.

"Part of the reason I wanted to hold this press conference is I'm retiring," Ferrell confessed as the crowd burst into laughter.

"So yeah I'm done. I've done all the movies I want to do and it's a great way to go out."

The credibility of the movie star's statement was immediately undone by his cheeky laugh but he did have some genuine words to say about Australia's grand slam tournament.

"I'm a big tennis fan and I'm with some friends of ours, one of which is married to an Aussie and we just thought, 'What are you doing in January? Let's go check out the Australian Open', and it has exceeded expectations.

Ferrell revealed his 'retirement' plans to Courier. Pic: Australian Open

"Obviously you've got an amazing venue in Melbourne, a great city."

However, the comedian's one big 'gripe' with life Down Under was that his presence was going relatively unnoticed.

"No one is recognising me, and I’m really upset by that," he laughed.

"So I have been walking through the streets dressed as many of the characters I have played in films, and people still aren't recognising me.

Ferrell and Federer cracked up the crowd on Tuesday night. Image: Getty

"So that’s been a little disappointing."

The Anchorman star even channeled iconic newsreader Ron Burgundy to give Courier some advice for his next court-side interview.

"Ron would probably tell Jim to be a little more inebriated in his postmatch interviews," he said.

"That’s where Ron Burgundy draws his strength."

Ferrell also demonstrated a surprisingly good knowledge of tennis when revealing which male and female players he was backing to take out the Australian Open title.

"It's hard to pick against Federer," he said.

"I think that's what’s so exciting right now about men's and women's tennis. It's never been more wide open, so I don't know.

"(On the women's side) that's a tricky one. How is Halep's ankle going to recover? That's a big question mark.

"Svitolina has question marks. We'll just keep talking around in circles and not give you an answer. That's what I do."

Back To Top