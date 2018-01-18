Frenchmen win stunning point after knocking each other down

Doubles duo Benoit Paire and Nys Hugo collided at the back of the court but they still managed to pull off one of the most incredible points of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The Frenchmen were up a break in the deciding third set against Julio Peralta and Santiago Gonzalez when the magic happened.

Defending a game point, Hugo played the first three shots -- but the third was hazardous as he and Paire clashed near the back fence.

With Hugo's racquet falling out of his hands and Paire on the ground, Peralta and Gonzalez were odds on to win the point.

But in a stunning turn of events it was Paire who saved the day.

A quick backhand rebooted the point and a volley at the net won it for the French pairing, who simply couldn't believe their luck.

Paire and Hugo actually made more noise than the entirety of the crowd on court 12.

It wasn't the only offbeat moment on the third day's play.

Alexandr Dolgopolov was docked a point after he lost his shoe, and he wasn't happy about it:

Meanwhile, the chair umpire in Nick Kyrgios's clash with Viktor Troicki copped a hammering from the latter's backhand: