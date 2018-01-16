Zverev's brilliant moment of sportsmanship with opponent

Alexander Zverev is fast-becoming one of the nicest guys in tennis, and he showed it in his first round Australian Open victory.

Zverev proved too good for Thomas Fabbiano on Tuesday, scrapping to a 6-1, 7-6, 7-5 victory.

And the World No.4's cheeky side was on full display during a brilliant moment in the third set.

After Fabbiano challenged a line call that had gone against him, Zverev came around the other side of the net to watch the Hawk-Eye replay with his opponent.

Both players leaned on the net as they looked at the line and the big screen, with the replay eventually showing the ball to be in, meaning Fabbiano's challenge was successful.

Zverev gave his opponent a pat on the back for his efforts, before heading back to his side of the court.

The Australian Open has seen some pretty brilliant sportsmanship throughout the first two days of action.

World No.1 Rafael Nadal showed his class when he embraced his outmatched opponent at the net after a dominant victory on Monday night.

And Russian young gun Andrey Rublev did the same for Spanish veteran David Ferrer after an epic five-set battle.