Raonic hits seven-year low in shock first round loss

Milos Raonic's summer of woe has continued with the former world No.3 making a first round Australian Open exit.

A quarter-finalist at Melbourne Park last year and semi-finalist in 2016, the 22nd-seeded Canadian fell to Slovakian Lukas Lacko 6-7 (7-5) 7-5 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

It marks Raonic's earliest exit at a grand slam for seven years, since losing in the first round at Roland Garros in 2011.

Raonic also made an early departure from the Brisbane International when he was beaten by Aussie teen Alex de Minaur.

Raonic, a 2016 Wimbledon finalist, is fighting his way back from a wrist injury last season and despite serving 36 aces, he made 47 unforced errors and had his serve broken three times.

Lacko will play Nicolas Kicker in the second round after the Argentine beat Australia's Jordan Thompson in a five-set epic.

