Aussie Kokkinakis shocks World No.1 Federer
Dasha takes hilarious dig at entourage after win

AAP /

Daria Gavrilova had the crowd cracking up with a cheeky dig at her own entourage after her dominant first round victory.

Gavrilova produced a performance worthy of the Australian Open's biggest stage, downing Irina Falconi to advance to the second round on Monday night.

AUSSIE ASSAULT: Kyrgios joins Millman and Ebden in second round

Under the bright lights of Rod Laver Arena, Australia's No.2 women's player turned it on against the American qualifier, winning 6-1 6-1 in 63 minutes on Monday night.

Gavrilova lost her opening serve then put together nine straight games to take a stranglehold on the match.

Brilliant display from Dasha. Image: Getty

Her biggest issue didn't seem to be her opponent, but her own supporters.

As she headed towards success in the second set, she repeatedly motioned towards her own box, questioning where family and friends had gone.

As it happened, they were answering the call of nature.

"I wasn't too happy with some of them leaving. I wasn't too happy but that's OK. They needed to go," she said.

Dasha took aim at her entourage. Image: Channel 7

Toilet breaks aside, Gavrilova said she was satisfied with her night's work.

"I'm really happy with the way I played today," she said.

"All I thought about was competing and I did that well."

Gavrilova's success was built off her return of serve.

She didn't allow Falconi a single service hold, tallying a mammoth 13 break points in seven games.

She recorded 23 winners to five in a dominant display over the qualifier - which would have been fellow Australian Priscilla Hon if their third-round qualifying clash on Sunday went the other way.

Gavrilova's reward is progression to a clash with Belgian world No.36 Elise Mertens on Wednesday.

The world No.23 said she wouldn't look further than that.

"I'm not putting expectations on myself and no one in my team does," she said.

"All I do is go out and fight every point."

