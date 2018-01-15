American horror story on day one of Australian Open

The American contingent has made a diabolical start to the Australian Open, with five seeded players crashing out.

Jack Sock completed a bleak opening day for the US when he was knocked out by Japan's Yuichi Sugita on Monday.

The eighth seed tumbled out of the tournament on the end of a 6-1, 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-3 loss in two-and-a-half hours to the 41st-ranked Sugita.

It capped a dark day for the American contenders with Venus Williams and US Open champion Sloane Stephens knocked out of the women's event along with Coco Vandeweghe and men's 16th seed John Isner.

Isner suffered an upset loss to Matt Ebden, with the Aussie scoring his first-ever victory over a top-20 opponent 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-3.

A bizarre bust-up over a banana typified the American horror story.

Vandeweghe entered the first major of the year boasting a career-high ranking of nine.

But the combustible American crashed out at the first hurdle on Monday, losing her temper and the first-round match to Hungarian Timea Babos 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

The low point came when Vandeweghe was hit with a code violation for taking too long to return to the court because she had yet to finish eating a banana, which she claimed had not been provided on time at the change of ends.

Murphy was unmoved, slugging her with a code violation for time-wasting.

In the enforced absence of seven-time champion Serena Williams, Vandeweghe was part of an ignominious 0-8 start to the Open by American women.

Serena withdrew from the Open 12 days ago having decided she was not well enough prepared to defend her title after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September.

Williams' older sister Venus was also among the first-round casualties.

A year after losing an all-Williams Open final, the fifth-seed went down 6-3 7-5 to Switzerland's former world No.7 Belinda Bencic, who is on the comeback from injury.

Stephens' barren run since claiming a maiden major crown at the US Open continued as she bowed out 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 to world No.34 Zhang Shaui from China.

It was a stunning turn-around from last year's US Open when the host nation provided all four women's semi-finalists - Stephens, Madison Keys, Venus Williams and Vandeweghe - the first time that had happened in 36 years.

with agencies