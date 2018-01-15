15-year-old makes history at Australian Open

News

Zverev sets up huge Miami Open clash with Kyrgios
Marta Kostyuk, 15, upset World No.27 Shuai Peng in straight sets on Monday, winning 6-2, 6-2.

AUSSIE ASSAULT: Kyrgios joins Millman and Ebden in second round

In doing so, the Ukrainian youngster has become the first player born in 2002 to win a match at a grand slam.

It was also her first match at WTA level, but she showed no signs of stage fright as she bulldozed her opponent.

What a performance! Image: Getty

Kostyuk won the junior girls title at the 2017 Australian Open and qualified for the 2018 main draw by beating Aussie Arina Rodionova.

She became the first 15-year-old in 13 years to qualify for an Australian Open, and has well and truly lived up to her high billing as a future star.

"Age is nothing to me," she told reporters after qualifying for the main draw.

"When people say to me, the girl you beat is 10 years older than you, I'm like, so what?

"But girls who are 25, they're coming to play against a 15-year-old girl and they are becoming tight when I start to win."

