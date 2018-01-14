Kyrgios, Dasha, Nadal headline huge opening night

Aussie livewire Nick Kyrgios, world no. 23 Daria Gavrilova and 16-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal headline a cracking Australian Open night one line-up on Channel 7, 7mate, 7TWO and the 7TENNIS app.

Kyrgios heads to familiar territory on Hisense Arena to face Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva from 6.45pm AEDT.

Then ‘Dasha’ Gavrilova is second up on court on Rod Laver Arena Monday night as she takes on a qualifier Irina Falconi, while earlier on the centre court Rafael Nadal battles Victor Estrella Burgos.

Also on Monday night, world no. 2 Caroline Wozniacki and French superstar Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will be in action.

During the day it’s a feast of Aussie tennis talent as Sam Stosur takes on Monica Puig, Matt Ebden versus big serving American John Isner, and John Millman battles Croatian Borna Coric.

Reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens will also feature in the day, along with the Venus Williams versus Belinda Bencic encounter.

Seven will serve up the tennis on all platforms again allowing viewers to watch live anywhere, anytime, on any device.

In addition to live and exclusive match coverage on Channel 7, 7TWO and 7mate, fans will be able to watch more tennis than ever via the 7TENNIS app.

MONDAY 15 JANUARY

NIGHT televised feature matches to include (but not limited to):

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) [17] v Rogerio Dutra Silva (BRA)

Rafael Nadal (ESP) [1] v Victor Estrella Burgos (Dom)

Daria Gavrilova (AUS) [23] v Irina Falconi (USA)

DAY televised feature matches to include (but not limited to):

Sam Stosur (AUS) v Monica Puig (PUR)

Matt Ebden (AUS) v John Isner (USA) [16]

John Millman (AUS) v Borna Coric (CRO)

Venus Williams (USA) v Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Sloane Stephens (USA) v Shuai Zhang (CHN)

FIRST-ROUND DRAW FOR AUSTRALIANS AT MELBOURNE PARK

DAY ONE: MONDAY 15 JANUARY

* 17-Nick Kyrgios v Rogerio Dutra Silva (BRA) - Hisense Arena

* Matthew Ebden v 16-John Isner (USA) - Margaret Court Arena

* John Millman v Borna Coric (CRO) - show court 3

* Alex Bolt v Viktor Troicki (SRB) - court 7

* Jason Kubler v 10-Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) - court 8

* 23-Daria Gavrilova v Irina Falconi (USA) - Rod Laver Arena

* Samantha Stosur v Monica Puig (PUR) - Margaret Court Arena

* Jaimee Fourlis v Olivia Rogowska - show court 3

DAY TWO: TUESDAY 16 JANUARY

* Alex de Minaur v Tomas Berdych (CZE) - Hisense Arena

* Thanasi Kokkinakis v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) - show court 3

* Jordan Thompson v Nicolas Kicker (ARG) - court 8

* Alexei Popyrin v Tim Smyczek (USA) - court 14

* Destanee Aiava v 1-Simona Halep (ROM) - Rod Laver Arena

* 18-Ashleigh Barty v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) - Rod Laver Arena

* Ajla Tomljanovic v 29-Lucie Safarova (CZE) - show court 3

* Lizette Cabrera v Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) - court 7

With AAP