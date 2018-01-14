Worrying trend that could derail Nadal's Aus Open

Rafael Nadal will have to defy an unwanted piece of history if he wants to win the 2018 Australian Open.

The World No.1 starts the Australian Open on Monday for the first time in his career without playing a warm-up tournament.

In fact, he's never managed to win a major without an official warm-up match under his belt in the lead-up.

He did lose an exhibition match against Richard Gasquet at the Kooyong Classic this week, before a surprise hit-out with Dominic Thiem at Margaret Court Arena, but neither of those were recognised ATP matches.

But the Spanish star says he feels good and his motivation remains strong.

Nadal, who is gunning for a 17th major title but only his second Australian Open crown, was hampered by a knee injury at the tail-end of the 2017 season.

Yet he is unfazed and raring to go as he seeks to go one better than last year when he lost an epic Melbourne Park final to Roger Federer.

"Is the first time I am here without playing an official match in my career. It's a new situation for me. But I feel good," said the 31-year-old, who played his first Australian Open in 2004.

"I feel that I had a good week-and-a-half of practices. I really hope to be ready. I feel myself more or less playing well."

With so few matches under his belt ahead of the season-opening Grand Slam, he asked organisers if they could do him a special favour, and they obliged.

"I wanted to play a couple of close competition matches. I played in Kooyong once. The club in Kooyong is great, but at the same time the conditions of play are completely different from here," he explained.

"That's my feeling. We decided to play another match. Talking with the Australian Open, yeah, they gave us the chance to play like an open practice but closer to the match for the crowd.

"We did it. It was a good practice, good feelings for both of us I think. The job was done the right way."

There's also been a changing of the guard in his coaching box, with his long time mentor uncle Toni Nadal leaving his official entourage at the end of last year.

"It's a change in my career," he said.

"It's my first tournament that he is not my official coach. But I played plenty of tournaments in my career without Toni (present).

"I can't thank him enough for everything. But now he decided to do another thing. He is focused on the academy.

"I'm happy with the way that I am working with (coaches) Carlos (Moya), with Francis (Roig) and the rest of my team."

with agencies