Jack Sock in hot water over 'pathetic' display

World No.8 Jack Sock has sparked a massive uproar over his poor showing at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The top-ranked American player suffered a straight-sets loss to unfancied German Peter Gojowczyk earlier this week, blaming the result on early-season rustiness and pledging to do better at the Australian Open.

Sock looked well off his destructive best as he lost 6-3 6-3 to the world No.65 Gojowczyk in barely an hour, and fans weren't happy with the performance.

@JackSock that was sad. You could have at least acted like you wanted to be in Auckland. Pathetic. — Michael Maloney (@maloney021) January 10, 2018

Genuine question: why doesn't Jack Sock have the same reputation as Bernard Tomic? This isn't an isolated incident. — F🍍 (@pluckyloser) January 10, 2018

These matches are why not many Americans are that high on Jack Sock. #AucklandClassic — TennisTweets (@10isTweets) January 10, 2018

Jack Sock looked out of shape and was goofing around with the crowd and the ball kids. Totally got his ass kicked. You'd think he'd want a strong start to the year but there was a real lack of professionalism. #ASBClassic #atp — Tennis Nerd Podcast (@TennisNerdPod) January 10, 2018

Jack Sock didn’t want to be here ranked in end @davidlongffx @mikeburgess99 — Matt Brown (@chahuahua) January 10, 2018

According to the NZ Herald, tournament organisers are now likely to withhold Sock's appearance fee, reportedly around $100,000.

He will still receive around $11,000 for making the second round, but officials are refusing to pay the six-figure appearance fee.

"Any commercial discussions, whether or not he gets an appearance fee, are between Jack and us," tournament director Karl Budge told the NZ Herald.

"We've had a long-standing relationship with Jack; we've supported him and he's supported us for a number of years.

"Like anything, when there's a difference of opinion you've got to have a conversation about it."

Earlier this week it was reported that Sock is unlikely to be invited back to the Auckland event.

"It's a tournament he's always played well and set up his year. Jack now has a decision whether he wants to," said Budge.

"We've got to be big boys and have a conversation. We're both two very proud people so I'm sure we'll have that conversation."

After what was his first ATP match of the year, Sock appeared unconcerned, saying a hip injury had hindered his preparation.

He'd only been able to play two full matches at the Hopman Cup event in Perth before flying to New Zealand.

As a result of his seeding, he'd earned a bye to the Classic's second round.

'BRAINWASHED': British tennis player hits out at Margaret Court

'BREATHTAKING': Tennis world in awe of De Minaur's stunning rise

"Am I the first top-10 guy to lose to a guy outside the top 50? Probably not, but yeah, like I said, it's my first match of the year. I could've come out and played amazing, or could've come out and played like today," Sock told reporters.

"Had a hip injury last week and played two-and-a-half matches after having a month off, not even, two weeks off - not an ideal start to the season."

The 25-year-old Sock, the defending Classic champion, said he'd now look to reset for a grand-slam tilt in Melbourne, where he is considered a frontrunner.

He won last year's ATP World Tour Masters event.

"Obviously I came in hoping to play as many matches as possible here, I thought Peter played some incredible tennis today. Wish I could've stayed longer but it really wasn't my day, didn't find my game as well as he did," Sock said.

"I'm going to give (the Australian Open) 100 per cent, like I always do - I don't know what the future holds but I'm going to turn around and get prepared."

with AAP