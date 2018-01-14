Jack Sock in hot water over 'pathetic' display

World No.8 Jack Sock has sparked a massive uproar over his poor showing at the ASB Classic in Auckland.
The top-ranked American player suffered a straight-sets loss to unfancied German Peter Gojowczyk earlier this week, blaming the result on early-season rustiness and pledging to do better at the Australian Open.
Sock looked well off his destructive best as he lost 6-3 6-3 to the world No.65 Gojowczyk in barely an hour, and fans weren't happy with the performance.
According to the NZ Herald, tournament organisers are now likely to withhold Sock's appearance fee, reportedly around $100,000.
He will still receive around $11,000 for making the second round, but officials are refusing to pay the six-figure appearance fee.
"Any commercial discussions, whether or not he gets an appearance fee, are between Jack and us," tournament director Karl Budge told the NZ Herald.
"We've had a long-standing relationship with Jack; we've supported him and he's supported us for a number of years.
"Like anything, when there's a difference of opinion you've got to have a conversation about it."
Earlier this week it was reported that Sock is unlikely to be invited back to the Auckland event.
"It's a tournament he's always played well and set up his year. Jack now has a decision whether he wants to," said Budge.
"We've got to be big boys and have a conversation. We're both two very proud people so I'm sure we'll have that conversation."
After what was his first ATP match of the year, Sock appeared unconcerned, saying a hip injury had hindered his preparation.
He'd only been able to play two full matches at the Hopman Cup event in Perth before flying to New Zealand.
As a result of his seeding, he'd earned a bye to the Classic's second round.
"Am I the first top-10 guy to lose to a guy outside the top 50? Probably not, but yeah, like I said, it's my first match of the year. I could've come out and played amazing, or could've come out and played like today," Sock told reporters.
"Had a hip injury last week and played two-and-a-half matches after having a month off, not even, two weeks off - not an ideal start to the season."
The 25-year-old Sock, the defending Classic champion, said he'd now look to reset for a grand-slam tilt in Melbourne, where he is considered a frontrunner.
He won last year's ATP World Tour Masters event.
"Obviously I came in hoping to play as many matches as possible here, I thought Peter played some incredible tennis today. Wish I could've stayed longer but it really wasn't my day, didn't find my game as well as he did," Sock said.
"I'm going to give (the Australian Open) 100 per cent, like I always do - I don't know what the future holds but I'm going to turn around and get prepared."
