Petkovic breaks out the Kooyong rain dance

German tennis veteran Andrea Petkovic has wowed fans at Kooyong and on social media with some impressive dance moves as rain hit Melbourne on Friday.
Petkovic was competing against Belinda Bencic in the women's final at the exhibition tournament ahead of the Australian Open, with Bencic taking out a third-set tiebreak to win 6-3 6-4 10-4.
But with Melbourne's weather frustrating those at Kooyong and Australian Open qualifying, Petkovic attempted to solve the problem in a unique way.
With two minutes of dancing!
While the nervous 20-year-old Bencic held back, Petkovic managed to get an official involved.
The fans loved it just as much as Petkovic herself:
Petkovic begins her Australian Open campaign with a difficult assignment in No.27 seed Petra Kvitova.
Bencic, meanwhile, has it even tougher -- she'll face No.5 seed and returning finalist Venus Williams.