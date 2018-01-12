Petkovic breaks out the Kooyong rain dance

German tennis veteran Andrea Petkovic has wowed fans at Kooyong and on social media with some impressive dance moves as rain hit Melbourne on Friday.

Petkovic was competing against Belinda Bencic in the women's final at the exhibition tournament ahead of the Australian Open, with Bencic taking out a third-set tiebreak to win 6-3 6-4 10-4.

But with Melbourne's weather frustrating those at Kooyong and Australian Open qualifying, Petkovic attempted to solve the problem in a unique way.

With two minutes of dancing!

While the nervous 20-year-old Bencic held back, Petkovic managed to get an official involved.

Sometimes art hits you. Sometimes you hit art. https://t.co/CqFIGL7ztv — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) January 12, 2018

Me being cool and not awkward at all. https://t.co/DkmM629IS8 — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) January 12, 2018

LESS. Definitely less. 😬 — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) January 12, 2018

The fans loved it just as much as Petkovic herself:

This is why Petko is my fave 😄😂❤ — Molly (@mollfoxy) January 12, 2018

Do not ever change Petko. — James O'Connell (@JamesLondon1) January 12, 2018

She's really fun makes people laugh and smile. — Dustin (@5dragons) January 12, 2018

Love them 🙃🙂😍 — LolaWilma (@lolawilma) January 12, 2018

Petkovic begins her Australian Open campaign with a difficult assignment in No.27 seed Petra Kvitova.

Bencic, meanwhile, has it even tougher -- she'll face No.5 seed and returning finalist Venus Williams.