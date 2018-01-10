Aussie great shoots down Kyrgios' chances

Nick Kyrgios has been touted as a genuine Australian Open contender, but not according to an Australian grand slam finalist.

Kyrgios rose to 17th in the world rankings on Monday after breaking through for his maiden ATP Tour title in Australia at the Brisbane International.

The enigmatic star is now among the Open favourites, with world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov declaring Kyrgios almost unplayable during his Brisbane semi-final loss to the Canberran.

Pat Cash added his voice to the chorus of support for Kyrgios's Australian Open chances on Tuesday, but former US Open and Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis disagrees.

“Yes, he has an incredible amount of talent – but let’s be honest, that doesn’t matter,” the former World No.8 said on Tuesday.

“For the top players, everyone’s talented. And when you get to that certain point it’s about who wants it more, who’s willing to train harder and who’s physically and mentally stronger – especially in a grand slam.

“He’ll continue to win tournaments, absolutely. He’ll continue to get into second (weeks) of grand slams and will he have the opportunity to get into a semi? Yes.

“But he hasn’t been physically strong enough to do that, or mentally – and that’s just going by results and what I’ve seen.

“It’s nothing against him, I’ve always been very vocal as far as supporting him but if you want me to be honest, everyone would just say the same thing … because after a while (talent) doesn’t matter anymore.”

Kyrgios has resolved to block out all external expectation surrounding his chances as the in-form local ramps up for his Melbourne Park tilt.

"I try to block it out most of the time because one week they're saying something good and one week they're saying something bad, so I guess I don't really listen to it at all," Kyrgios said.

"It's not easy, but I think there's a lot of spotlight on a lot of guys.

"After winning Brisbane there's going to be more expectation to do well, but I'm not going to think about it right now.

"I've got a good week to get into my groove and we'll see what happens."

That week starts now after making it through Monday night's Fast4 exhibition tournament in Sydney unscathed.

Injury-prone Kyrgios was plagued by a knee injury during the Brisbane tournament and again played with strapping on Monday, though he insisted it did not pose any problems.

Should that good fortune continue, the priority will be ensuring his often-combustible mindset does not undo him as it did in last year's Australian Open second-round exit, when the Canberra native's composure and intensity unravelled to squander a two-set lead to Italian Andreas Seppi.

Kyrgios drew confidence from his ability to maintain focus throughout Sunday's final triumph over Ryan Harrison, and planned to take a relaxed approached down to Melbourne.

"I'll have a couple of light days now, head to Melbourne and get some good recovery, just enjoy Melbourne for a couple of days and then slowly get back on court and get ready," he said.

"I've never really gone into the Australian Open winning a tournament or playing as well as I have been.

"So everything is there, I've just got to make sure my body is right and my mind is there.

"And who knows, I can do some good things next week."

with AAP