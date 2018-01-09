News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie Kokkinakis shocks World No.1 Federer
Aussie Kokkinakis shocks World No.1 Federer

Gavrilova wins all-Aussie clash in Sydney

AAP /

Daria Gavrilova has survived a thunderstorm and some lightning shot-making from fearless compatriot Olivia Rogowska to set up second-round showstopper with Samantha Stosur at the Sydney International.

Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
0:19

Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
Kokkinakis beats Roger Federer
0:48

Kokkinakis beats Roger Federer
Crazy skills from Federer
0:31

Crazy skills from Federer
Kokkinakis books meeting with Federer
0:33

Kokkinakis books meeting with Federer
Medvedev blows up at 'small kid' Tsitsipas
0:57

Medvedev blows up at 'small kid' Tsitsipas
Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
0:58

Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
0:33

Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
Roger Federer weighs in on tennis ball colour debate
0:13

Federer sparks great tennis ball debate
Federer's classy speech after loss
0:20

Federer's classy speech after loss
Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
1:02

Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
Top 10 Adam Thielen plays | 2017 season
4:28

Top 10 Adam Thielen plays | 2017 season
0326_0500_nat_cricketLIVE
6:19

Steve Smith facing the sack
 

The wet weather left Gavrilova hanging one game away from victory before she resumed some two hours later to complete a 6-4 1-6 7-5 win at Olympic Park on Tuesday night.

Wildcard Rogowska was serving at 4-5 down in the deciding set when play resumed and saved one match point on Ken Rosewall Arena before eventually succumbing to the world No.25 after two hours and 12 minutes of on-court action.

Gavrilova next faces a friendly grudge match on Wednesday night against Stosur, who much earlier on Tuesday progressed to the last 16 with a plucky 4-6 7-5 6-3 win over German Carina Witthoeft.

Daria Gavrilova. Pic: Getty

As well as a quarter-final spot at stake, Gavrilova and Stosur will both get a shot at revenge after jostling last year for the Australian No.1 ranking.

In their last encounter, on clay, Stosur denied Gavrilova in a keenly contested three-set final at the Strasbourg International last May.

Despite the defeat, Gavrilova a fortnight later ended Stosur's record 442-week unbroken reign as Australia's queen of the court.

The pair are locked at 1-1 in head-to-head meetings, with Gavrilova beating Stosur in their first clash at the 2015 Canadian Masters.

Back To Top