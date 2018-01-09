Tomic discovers Open qualifying path after Kooyong loss

Bernard Tomic plans on returning to the top echelons of tennis his own way, claiming Tennis Australia has played no part in his prior successes.

The former world No.17 warmed up for Australian Open qualifying, starting on Wednesday, with a 6-3 6-3 loss to Japan's Yoshishito Nishioka in an exhibition match at Kooyong.

Overlooked for a wildcard from Tennis Australia (TA), Tomic must win three sudden-death qualifying matches just to make the main draw.

While saying he wasn't out to make a point to TA officials, including Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt, he made his feelings about the peak body clear.

"I'm not going to say anything (about not getting a wildcard); it's their view and I've never needed the help of Tennis Australia to achieve what I've achieved in my career," said Tomic, who has long had a strained relationship with TA.

"For me, it's not a big problem."

Instead, the 25 year-old plans to use his 2011 Wimbledon campaign as motivation as he looks to reignite his faltering tennis career.

The last time he was forced to play qualifying was in 2011 at Wimbledon where, as an 18-year-old, he made it through to the quarter-finals before losing to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in four sets.

"The last qualies I played in a slam, I made the quarters so it's in the back of my mind," Tomic said.

"I know if you're playing the right tennis and doing the right things, good things will come."

Tomic will line up against world No.191, veteran Frenchman Vincent Millot on Wednesday at Melbourne Park - a match just a year ago he would have steamed through.

But having slipped from his 2016 career high to a ranking of 142, Tomic will need to call on all of his prodigious talent if he wants a start in the 128-man field.

It was difficult to get a read on Tomic's form in Tuesday's windy conditions, with the match played in the ATP doubles format, which includes shortened points on deuce.

But Tomic, who hadn't played a match since a Challenger event in November, said he was ready to tackle the rigours of five-set grand-slam tennis.

"It was good to get on court today ... I need matches, as I haven't played a lot of tennis for the last six or eight months so, for now, anything's good," he said.

"It's not an issue that I'm playing qualies; I just need more matches and I need to get back to feeling confident on court because I had a 2017 that wasn't that great."

Tomic has played the Australian Open nine times - making the third and fourth round three times each.