Nadal takes huge Aus Open step despite loss

Rafael Nadal has returned to action in preparation for the Australian Open, but his comeback match didn't exactly go to plan.

The World No.1 suffered a 4-6, 5-7 loss to Richard Gasquet at the Kooyong Classic on Tuesday in his first match since the ATP Finals last year.

The Spaniard withdrew from last week's Brisbane International with a knee complaint, but is back in action at Kooyong.

Despite holding a whopping 15-0 record against Gasquet on the ATP tour, Nadal went down in straight sets to his French opponent.

However he appears to have passed his Australian Open fitness test with flying colours.

"It was a good test for me and good practice," Nadal said.

"I'm good and I am here so that's good news and my idea is just to keep practicing the next couple of days to be ready for the beginning of the Australian Open."

It was Nadal's first match in almost three months and first since withdrawing from the ATP Tour Finals in mid-November after an opening three-set loss to David Goffin.

He looked rusty with some erratic forehands but it was a big step forward as he targets a second Australian Open title.

Kooyong officials hastily organised the practice match for Nadal after he withdrew from last week's Brisbane International saying he was underdone.

with AAP