Kyrgios dishes epic burn on serial Twitter pest
Nadal takes huge Aus Open step despite loss

7Sport /

Rafael Nadal has returned to action in preparation for the Australian Open, but his comeback match didn't exactly go to plan.

The World No.1 suffered a 4-6, 5-7 loss to Richard Gasquet at the Kooyong Classic on Tuesday in his first match since the ATP Finals last year.

NEW LOOK: 'Bigger' Nadal sets tongues wagging at Kooying Classic

The Spaniard withdrew from last week's Brisbane International with a knee complaint, but is back in action at Kooyong.

Despite holding a whopping 15-0 record against Gasquet on the ATP tour, Nadal went down in straight sets to his French opponent.

Nadal was a bit rusty. Image: Getty

However he appears to have passed his Australian Open fitness test with flying colours.

"It was a good test for me and good practice," Nadal said.

"I'm good and I am here so that's good news and my idea is just to keep practicing the next couple of days to be ready for the beginning of the Australian Open."

Gasquet. Image: Getty

It was Nadal's first match in almost three months and first since withdrawing from the ATP Tour Finals in mid-November after an opening three-set loss to David Goffin.

He looked rusty with some erratic forehands but it was a big step forward as he targets a second Australian Open title.

Kooyong officials hastily organised the practice match for Nadal after he withdrew from last week's Brisbane International saying he was underdone.

with AAP

